It has been a particularly brutal winter in central Washington with snow on the ground since Thanksgiving and temperatures dipping below zero at various points.
How do people without homes or inadequate heat make it through that in this region?
The rotating Ellensburg Cold Weather Shelter opens traditionally on Nov. 15 and tentatively runs through March 15, depending on weather conditions, to give people respite during the night.
“I’ve been here 10 years, and this is the coldest winter I’ve ever seen,” 2023 Cold Weather Shelter coordinator Bryan Switzer said. “The least favorite part of my job is sending people back out into the cold.”
He described December as “really rough” with higher numbers of people seeking shelter.
“We were in the negative degrees there for a while,” Switzer said.
As for how people make it through extremely cold days, there is not a permanent daily option for that purpose.
“I am grateful the city opened up Hal Holmes (Community Center) for people needing a warm place to go. It was open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but they shut that down once it got a little warmer,” Switzer said.
There is hope on the horizon, at least for a more permanent overnight shelter. The Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness was established in January 2022 to explore services and needs for the increase in people experiencing homelessness in Ellensburg and surrounding communities.
The committee is tasked with establishing a year-round overnight sleep center in Ellensburg/Kittitas County.
“We’re looking into several different options of overnight housing, but nothing in terms of a 24-hour facility,” said First Christian Baptist Rev. Don Green, who is a long-time Cold Weather Shelter volunteer.
Ellensburg Foursquare Church Rev. Steve Luten has been an active volunteer at the Cold Weather Shelter for the past six years. His church is one of six currently in the rotation system, taking a double shift on Wednesday and Thursday nights.
This has been a particularly brutal winter for people leaving the shelter each day, he said.
“People go to the library, or to Super One or Safeway. Those are the staples in our community where people can go after the shelter closes,” Luten said. “I know that people use the bus system a lot, which is a warm place to be in transit for a little while.”
It was particularly difficult when temperatures dipped into the low teens and single digits. Even as it warmed up, there was rain and freezing snow.
“When it was zero degrees or negative-one at 7 o’clock in the morning, I just let people hang around until (Hal Holmes) opened up,” Luten said. “We did try to adapt a little bit because it was so cold.”
There are organizations and city facilities in the community trying to help.
“We were able to accommodate them at Hal Holmes for three days until we started getting reservations for the space for other activities,” Ellensburg Library Executive Director Josephine Camarillo said. “Basically, everyone is welcome at the public library as long as they abide by our rules of conduct, reading a book or magazine, working on the computers or working a puzzle, that’s fine. They can come in and stay warm.
“We like to engage with everyone that comes in. We want to get to know them. We call them by name to make sure that they know that we see them and we’re here to help in any way possible.”
The library staff has shower vouchers available for use at the Ellensburg Public Swimming Pool. The limit is one per day, but people can obtain a voucher at the front desk.
Another organization doing what it can is the Ellensburg Community Clothing Center at the Methodist Church. It offers free coats and clothing, sleeping bags and blankets.
“We have a limited amount of sleeping bags and blankets available. But they tend to run out as fast as we get them in. I think we’re seeing more people this year than before coming in and getting more coats,” said mission coordinator Peggy Beals.
“We made a plea in church the other day for more coats. It went out on social media,” she said “People were posting it on their Facebook or Twitter pages. People they knew were posting it on theirs, and you wouldn’t believe how many coats we received. I think people really do want to know how they can help.”
There is a sign on the sidewalk out front during open hours directing people who need or who want to donate warm clothing, blankets or other helpful items.
There are no easy answers other than to help out where they can, Luten said.
This could be the last year for the Ellensburg Cold Weather Shelter with plans for the city/county sleep center on the way.
“Between the city and the county, they have the funding and the resources to build a sleep center and make a difference. They just need to make it happen,” Lutz said. “As I see it, the Cold Weather Shelter is a stop gap.
“I think the city/county partnership is pioneering a new kind of solution to improve this situation.”