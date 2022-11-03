The Cold Weather Shelter has been an example of people helping people since 2014 when three local churches pooled their efforts to ensure everyone in Kittitas County has a warm place to sleep.
As more churches got involved, the operation expanded with rotating venues. Then along came the COVID-19 pandemic and the shelter organizers adapted to a one-venue operation for the past two years.
Back to normal might be a stretch, but the sense of normal is back in 2022 with a six-church rotation for the Cold Weather Shelter, which opens on Nov. 15 at First Lutheran Church.
Check in each night is from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and guests check out at 7 a.m. the next day.
“We want to show people that we really care and have a place for them to come in and get warm and have a place to sleep,” said Cold Weather Shelter coordinator Bryan Switzer.
“The city is working on opening a sleep center that will be a 365-day sleep center that operate like the cold weather shelter, open specific hours. So, we’re thinking this might be the last year of the Cold Weather Center and we want to go out in a strong, caring way.”
Numbers last year indicate an average of 12 to 13 guests per night, First Christian Church pastor Don Green said. At times there were as few as seven or eight and as many as 20, depending on the severity of the weather in Central Washington.
“We had it at a single location two years in a row,” Green said. “There were positives and negatives to it being at one location. One of the positives this year is that it’s back to being run by the Kittitas Valley Ministerial Association.
“HopeSource did a fine job when they were running the administrative part last year. HopeSource will not be doing any of the logistics, but it will still have a presence in assigning people getting into the coordinated entry system to get services in terms of housing needs and all the stuff that HopeSource does. But the KVMA will run the day-to-day.”
The Cold Weather Shelter will not be faced with strict pandemic health standards, but will maintain a healthy, clean environment each night at six different locations.
They will continue to provide hand sanitizer stations and individual sleeping arrangements for men and women. Volunteers will also provide cleaning for the sleeping bags weekly at the Ellensburg Laundry Center.
“We work with people to give them an understanding of what their role is as a volunteer,” said Switzer, who has been a member of the Foursquare Church for the past 10 years.
“I was the youth pastor for a few years. I recently became active in the shelter because I really care about people and want to do everything I can to help.”
Guests will check in from 7 to 8 p.m. before the doors are closed for the night. There is a three-hour window where people have a chance to mingle, read, play board games before lights go out at 10 p.m.
Each church has the option to serve coffee or tea, maybe provide soup or a Continental breakfast, Switzer said. FISH will not provide evening meals, but will make a healthy lunch available.
“This year is a sense of normal. There’s definitely more of a relationship aspect this year,” Switzer said. “We want people to get to know each other and feel a sense of community. That goes for the volunteers as well.”