The United Methodist Church will once again be one of six hosts for the Cold Weather Shelter, which starts on Nov. 15 and runs through March 15.

The Cold Weather Shelter has been an example of people helping people since 2014 when three local churches pooled their efforts to ensure everyone in Kittitas County has a warm place to sleep.

As more churches got involved, the operation expanded with rotating venues. Then along came the COVID-19 pandemic and the shelter organizers adapted to a one-venue operation for the past two years.


