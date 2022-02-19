CER boys' basketball

Junior guard Luke Chafin (5), junior forward Joel Kelly (11), junior guard Jett Favero (15), senior guard Cole Singer (10), senior center Gage Ellison (44) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys' basketball team are into their first regional appearance since their Class 1A first-round trip in 2000-01.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Joel Kelly, Luke Chafin and the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West champion Warriors could not bring down East winner Columbia (Burbank) in the Class 2B District 5 championship Saturday at River View High School in Finley, but both are regional qualifiers.

The Coyotes outscored Cle Elum-Roslyn 35-24 in the second and third quarters and won their eighth game in a row, 56-50.

The 1958-59 Class 1A champion Warriors (18-2 overall) are into their first loser-out regional since they made a Class 1A first-round appearance in 2000-01, and Columbia (21-1), chasing its first state championship, last made regionals in Class 1A in 2012-13.

The WIAA Basketball Seeding Committees will release Feb. 25-26 regional rankings Sunday, and regional winners reach the state tournament set for March 2-5 at Spokane Arena.

Kelly led Cle Elum-Roslyn with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and 3-for-4 from free throw line with eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist, and Chafin joined in with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting with a pair of free throws, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Warriors run through opponents by 23.7 points per game (66.9-43.2) this winter as Kelly (15.6 points and 13.4 rebounds), Chafin (15 points), Gage Ellison (12.6 points and 8.3 rebounds) and Cole Singer (10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds) average double-digit scoring.

COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 60, CLE ELUM-ROSLYN 56

Saturday at River View High School in Finley

CER 14 11 13 18 — 56

COL 13 17 18 12 — 60

SCORING — Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-2): Joel Kelly 21, Luke Chafin 15, Jett Favero 9, Gage Ellison 5, Cole Singer 5, Dominick Johnson. 3-pointers — 2 (Chafin, Favero). Totals 21 12-21 56.

