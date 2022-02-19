Junior guard Luke Chafin (5), junior forward Joel Kelly (11), junior guard Jett Favero (15), senior guard Cole Singer (10), senior center Gage Ellison (44) and the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys' basketball team are into their first regional appearance since their Class 1A first-round trip in 2000-01.
Joel Kelly, Luke Chafin and the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West champion Warriors could not bring down East winner Columbia (Burbank) in the Class 2B District 5 championship Saturday at River View High School in Finley, but both are regional qualifiers.
The Coyotes outscored Cle Elum-Roslyn 35-24 in the second and third quarters and won their eighth game in a row, 56-50.
The 1958-59 Class 1A champion Warriors (18-2 overall) are into their first loser-out regional since they made a Class 1A first-round appearance in 2000-01, and Columbia (21-1), chasing its first state championship, last made regionals in Class 1A in 2012-13.
The WIAA Basketball Seeding Committees will release Feb. 25-26 regional rankings Sunday, and regional winners reach the state tournament set for March 2-5 at Spokane Arena.
Kelly led Cle Elum-Roslyn with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and 3-for-4 from free throw line with eight rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist, and Chafin joined in with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting with a pair of free throws, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Warriors run through opponents by 23.7 points per game (66.9-43.2) this winter as Kelly (15.6 points and 13.4 rebounds), Chafin (15 points), Gage Ellison (12.6 points and 8.3 rebounds) and Cole Singer (10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds) average double-digit scoring.