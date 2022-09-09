...BREEZY AND DRY CONDITIONS THROUGH SATURDAY ALONG EAST SLOPES OF
THE CASCADES...
...HOT DRY AND UNSTABLE OVER THE WEEKEND...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610,
OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, WA694, AND WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon west of Arlington and Condon, 690 Kittitas
Valley west of Ellensburg, 691 Lower Columbia Basin west of
Bickleton and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade
Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Columbia Hospitality Inc. announced it is shutting down the Basalt Restutant in The Hotel Windrow immediately.
The question hung in the air for what seemed like several minutes, an eternity really, before Basalt Dining LLC managing partner Steve Townsend, who along with his wife Ruth, owns 43% of the Basalt and 14% of The Hotel Windrow, answered.
“Disappointment,” was the word he uttered in hearing that Seattle-based hospitality management and consulting company Columbia Hospitality Inc. had just closed The Basalt Restaurant in the downtown hotel.
“He got a phone call two days ago (on Tuesday) saying they had closed it,” Ruth said. “As the managing partner (of Basalt Dining LCC), they called and said they were letting the staff go that day.”
Columbia Hospitality Inc. announced through the Basalt’s Facebook page: “We are sad to share that Basalt is closed indefinitely starting today, September 6th. We are very grateful to the Ellensburg community and visitors that have supported us.
“Follow Hotel Windrow for continued updates and news about the hotel, room specials, meetings, and events.”
The Hotel Windrow became the first downtown hotel in 38 years when it opened in January of 2020. It has 59 guest rooms and suites and also offers a rooftop bar and 8,000 square feet of event space, including the restored Elks Grand Ballroom, complete with original 1923 design elements. The Basalt was its in-house restaurant.
The hotel and restaurant are owned and operated as separate entities, Steve Townsend said. The Basalt has gone through a series of closures since opening in 2020, first because of the COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions and eventually through a business plan restructure when it was closed in January of 2022 and re-opened again in April in time for the summer months.
Columbia Hospitality Inc. closed it one final time, considering it a failed business, Townsend said.
“I am pleased with what Columbia has done with the hotel. But, we don’t think they ever fully understood our goals for the restaurant,” Townsend said. “We have not been happy with what Columbia has done since Basalt reopened in April.
“(The local investment group) made a decision that we wanted to find another company to manage the restaurant for us and potentially take an equity interest in it.”
Basalt Dining LLC includes a local investors Don and Joy Solberg, Larry and Linda Sharpe, Laura Stanley, and Phil and Karen Mattocks.
“The restaurant was failing and we were looking for options to make a change,” Townsend said. “We just don’t think they ever understood our goals for the restaurant and as a result, we lost the support of the community.
“That’s the big thing right there. We lost the support of the community.”
In January of 2021, the Seattle-based hospitality management and consulting firm signed a management and operating agreement with Hotel Windrow.
In September of 2022, Columbia Hospitality Inc. made a business decision to close the Basalt without consulting it’s local investors, Townsend said.
“It really hurts. It is just devastating to both Ruth and I. We had people that trusted us for their employment, now are suddenly out of work,” he said. “The bottom line is that we didn’t want this.
“We don’t know what the future will bring. I love this town. I like the people. I love the community. It’s a place where I want to spend the rest of my life. We hope to put something together with a local operator because we think the restaurant needs to be an Ellensburg restaurant, because it’s important to the whole vision of (The Hotel Windrow) project.”