basalt

Columbia Hospitality Inc. announced it is shutting down the Basalt Restutant in The Hotel Windrow immediately.

 Courtesy photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The question hung in the air for what seemed like several minutes, an eternity really, before Basalt Dining LLC managing partner Steve Townsend, who along with his wife Ruth, owns 43% of the Basalt and 14% of The Hotel Windrow, answered.

“Disappointment,” was the word he uttered in hearing that Seattle-based hospitality management and consulting company Columbia Hospitality Inc. had just closed The Basalt Restaurant in the downtown hotel.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you