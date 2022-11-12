ROSLYN — A historic movie theater and its top-secret popcorn recipe will again be available to the public.
The Roslyn Theatre, located at 101 W. Dakota Ave. in Roslyn, will re-open its doors sometime in January, according to new owners Joe and Courtney Neese.
The building was constructed sometime in the 1880s and operated as the town’s mortuary for 70 years, Courtney said. In the late 1970s, the Donaldson family converted it into a movie theater.
The Neeses purchased the building from the Donaldsons’ daughter, Lynne Donaldson, after the theater closed in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“We’re working pretty hard to get everything ready,” Joe said. “Already working on the proprietary popcorn, and we should be doing first-run movies by mid-January, and we plan to open as soon as possible with other events and movies before then.”
The “proprietary popcorn” is a top-secret recipe and staple to the Roslyn Theater, he said.
“I don’t know what I can tell you without giving away too many secrets,” Joe said. “It is a specific blend of kernels… there is a topping that consists of butter and nutritional yeast that is nicknamed the gravy, that the locals love and people travel from far and wide (for).”
The theatre hosted a popcorn test-run event on Nov. 5, where 135 free popcorn bags were handed out, with Lynne Donaldson in attendance.
“We got the recipe down, they loved it,” Courtney said. “If we didn’t get the popcorn right, we were in the water.”
The popcorn will pair with around 40 weekly showings of first-run movies on the theater’s one screen, with some other films sprinkled in, Joe said.
“One of the ideas we have is the … kids emphasis for Saturday and Sunday mornings,” Joe said.
The couple also hopes to bring back the tradition of hosting weddings, birthday parties and other events at the theater, and they said they would like to start hosting corporate meetings.
The snack and beverage collections will expand to include beer and wine, and the exterior will be refreshed and include an outdoor entertainment area, Joe said.
The Neeses’ love for the theater started with Courtney when she first lived in Roslyn in 1993.
“(She) just fell in love with the movie theater, it’s always been a pretty special and magical place to her,” Joe said. “So, when the opportunity to become its next stewards came up, we were pretty excited.”
Joe said another push to buy the theater was giving back to the community. He said they plan to move to Roslyn full-time when their children graduate high school.
“We were always asking ourselves, what can we do to engage with the community? What can we give to the community?” Joe said. “...So this movie theater and being able to be the stewards of the legacy of the theater really fits into everything we were looking for to give back to the community.”
The couple said they will support local causes through the theater. Currently, they are helping with efforts to fundraise for the Cle Elum Skatepark.
The Neese’s said they hope their 16 and 11-year-old kids can spend some time working at the theater, and they also plan to hire locals.
“Everything we’re going to do, all the resources we bring into the theater are going to be local, as much as possible,” Joe said. “Breweries, regional wineries. Anything we do for the theater, we are going to look to the community first for resources.”