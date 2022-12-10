...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
Community members can vote for Reed Park perferred plan on Wednesday at the city council chambers.
The Reed Park master plan will take another step toward completion with the second of two planning sessions Wednesday night in the city council chambers.
City officials and park architects met with the public in November where participants narrowed the four-plan field to two. Wednesday’s meeting will be an open house format where people can view two park plans, provide feedback on each plan, and vote for their preference.
“The design is a process, it’s not a product,” Bob Droll with RWD Landscape Architects said at the November meeting. “This is a typical process. I’ve been doing this for 43 years and every park is different and generally takes three to four years.
“I think the world of Ellensburg. We want to combine the elements, people like and come up with a preferred design. Reed Park has been talked about a lot in the past years, but it’s never gotten to this level.”
At the November meeting, people were tasked with reviewing four plans with the option of commenting on each, before voting on the one they preferred.
Plans A and B had similar characteristics, while Plans C and D had common elements. Plan D received 12 votes, while Plan A received 10. Plan C received three and Plan B did not receive favor.
Now, park plans A and D will be up for discussion to create a preferred plan that will be presented to the Parks & Recreation Commission before making its way to the Ellensburg City Council.
Option A: Features traffic flow the same as current. Maintains the highest number of parking stalls near the water tower. Keeps on-street parking configuration near Legion Hall. Adds paved pedestrian pathway through the park and picnic table areas at the overlook parking.
Option D: Biggest change from the existing layout. Overlook parking shifted near the American Legion. Eliminates loop near the water tower. Creates two-way local traffic only for residents who live on the east side. Creates the largest open grass area near the water tower. Creates a hammerhead turnaround near the water tower. Paved pedestrian pathway. Four picnic table areas at the greenspace overlook.
The Parks & Recreation Commission will be meeting prior to the Reed Park Community Meeting from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to review the proposed plans in detail.
Community members that are unable to attend the open house in person, wish to provide feedback virtually, or preview the two proposed options, please attend the commission meeting.