reed park 2

Community members can vote for Reed Park perferred plan on Wednesday at the city council chambers.

 Mike Gallagher/Daily Record file

The Reed Park master plan will take another step toward completion with the second of two planning sessions Wednesday night in the city council chambers.

City officials and park architects met with the public in November where participants narrowed the four-plan field to two. Wednesday’s meeting will be an open house format where people can view two park plans, provide feedback on each plan, and vote for their preference.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

