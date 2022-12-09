Support Local Journalism


The Dec. 3 article “Rosbach selected to 2023 Earl Barden All-Star Classic” stated that Kittitas/Thorp football senior quarterback Josh Rosbach was chosen for the 2023 Earl Barden All-Star Classic when, per chairman/East coordinator Mark Mochel, first-team all-league player nomination is ongoing before players are selected Feb. 4, 2023.


