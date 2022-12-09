...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and the Lower Columbia Basin of
Washington.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
The Dec. 3 article “Rosbach selected to 2023 Earl Barden All-Star Classic” stated that Kittitas/Thorp football senior quarterback Josh Rosbach was chosen for the 2023 Earl Barden All-Star Classic when, per chairman/East coordinator Mark Mochel, first-team all-league player nomination is ongoing before players are selected Feb. 4, 2023.