The Kittitas County Public Health Department will have clinic hours available for free updated COVID-19 booster vaccines for the public in December, according to a news release from the department.

The clinics will be 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 15, Dec. 22, and Dec. 29 at the health department office, 507 N. Nanum St.


