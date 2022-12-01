The Kittitas County Public Health Department will have clinic hours available for free updated COVID-19 booster vaccines for the public in December, according to a news release from the department.
The clinics will be 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 15, Dec. 22, and Dec. 29 at the health department office, 507 N. Nanum St.
Updated COVID-19 booster vaccine, or Pfizer bivalent vaccine, is available for anyone 12 years and older at the December clinics. Individuals are recommended to make appointments by calling 509-962-7515, but walk-ins will be accepted during scheduled clinic hours. COVID-19 boosters are available two months after completing the primary vaccine series and include the added protection against the omicron variant.
For individuals who received their vaccine in Washington state, KCPHD will be able to access your vaccination records. If you received your COVID-19 vaccines outside of Washington state, you would need to bring your vaccination record to the clinic.
For more information on COVID-19, vaccines, and vaccine boosters, please visit websites such as DOH at www.doh.wa.gov or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) via www.cdc.gov. For information about the upcoming vaccine clinics, visit the KCPHD Facebook page or call 509-962-7515.