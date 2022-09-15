It’s been a few years since long-time rodeo columnist Jon Guddat made his infamous 1.5-second bull ride to check one off the bucket list, but the Cowboy Cross is back on Saturday night at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
With $5,000 added, extreme sports fans can expect to see professional Endurocross riders from both the U.S. and Canada competing in 10 different classifications and well as professional bull riders on the same night.
The Endurocross is a more technical style of racing going over logs, firewood pits, and rocks. It’s a more multiple-obstacle style of motorcycle racing in comparison to Motocross or Supercross.
Throw in some 25 bull riders going in alternating performance and the night promises to be an adrenalin-bumping good time. There is expected to be several bull riders from the Columbia Basin Circuit, as well as guys from Oregon and Idaho, and maybe a few with PRCA cards jumping in.
“We’re sitting at 21 bull riders entered. I think what I’ll do is take a few more riders and make it a one header,” Summit Pro Rodeo stock contractor Daniel Beard said. “That’s my plan if everything works right. I can still get a few more in the show. I’ve got 11 for the bucket list bull riding, so that’s full. Should be a lot of fun.”
The event is a creative vision of Matt Webb at Webb Powersports. The COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with the schedule, but it’s back in full force.
“It’s been well received. I coral off a small section of the arena for the bull riding. And we’ll race on the other end, going back to back,” he said. “The way it works is that we’re staging the next motorcycle race while the bull riding is going on and getting the bulls loaded and ready when the motorcycles are racing. So, there’s very little down time during the night.”
Proceeds from the event go directly to The Ryan Thompson Memorial Community Youth Fishing Derby for 2023. This is an annual event involving youth and law enforcement every April that honors and remembers Thompson.
THRESHING BEE
In addition to the action at the Rodeo Arena, people can check out the annual Threshing Bee and Antique Equipment Show taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.
The Threshing Bee features a Kiwanis Breakfast, a 4-H Lunch, Winegar’s Ice Cream, the Tractor Parade and live demonstrations
The event schedule is:
• Kiwanis Breakfast starts around 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. both days.
• 4-H serves lunch from 11 a.m. to about 1 p.m. both days.
• Threshing will start around 11 a.m, and 2 p.m., Saturday and 11 a.m., Sunday
• Tractor Parade both days at 1 p.m.
This year’s featured tractor is Case. Admission is $2 and includes a raffle ticket.