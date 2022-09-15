Support Local Journalism


It’s been a few years since long-time rodeo columnist Jon Guddat made his infamous 1.5-second bull ride to check one off the bucket list, but the Cowboy Cross is back on Saturday night at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.

With $5,000 added, extreme sports fans can expect to see professional Endurocross riders from both the U.S. and Canada competing in 10 different classifications and well as professional bull riders on the same night.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

