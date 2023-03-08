Support Local Journalism


Ethel Craven-Sweet bowed her head in silent reverence, sitting in the front row, as local poet Nan Doolittle recited her sonnet in tribute to her mother Ethel Craven. It was part of Friday evening’s Crown of Sonnets program titled “She Lives On” at Gallery One Visual Arts Center.

When Doolittle finished, Craven-Sweet raised her hand, index finger extended, as if to acknowledge something her mother told each of her 13 children when they were growing up: “We are somebody.”


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

