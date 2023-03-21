Seattle singer/songwriter Curtis Moore has done a little bit of everything throughout his life.
The son of a Navy chief has traveled and lived in several countries, worked as a crab fisherman in Alaska and a shrimper in Florida and worked in heavy civil construction throughout Northern Canada and the U.S.
But on Thursday night, he was all things Americana in his solo delivery at the Blue Rock Saloon & Steak House. It was his second night in Ellensburg in as many weeks, having played the Gard Vintners on Pearl Street the week previous.
The Blue Rock is bringing music back to Pine Street, and Moore was up for the gig with a sound that infuses Americana with folk, country and blues along with a unique experience of stories intertwined.
“I like going where the people appreciate live music, and Ellensburg is incredibly supportive,” Moore said, taking a moment between sound check and showtime. “I play all over the state. I’m up and down the coast, but I’ve been over this direction quite a bit in Naches, Wenatchee, Tonasket over to Spokane. Ellensburg is an amazing community.”
He’s a seasoned performer, having fronted several bands over the years. His voice is a mixture of Steve Earle, Bob Dylan and Elvis Costello, like the sound of cowboy boots walking down a gravel road. But that style brings a distinct style on top of a meaningful guitar presence.
“I basically make a connection with the audience with my stories of the heroes that I cover. They’re a museum of Americana songwriters,” he said. “Jimmy Buffett is one of my heroes. John Prine is another. ... I’m heavily influenced by Ray Wylie Hubbard. I have conversations with Ray Wylie Hubbard as he’s out traveling around. He’s a voice of encouragement.”
From the bars of Key West, Florida, in the '80s to the coast of Canada where he was a founding member of Pacific Disturbance, he’s played all over British Columbia and Alberta. Moore has developed into a powerful solo artist with the ability to engage with audiences in a lighthearted way.
“I never have found a way to talk and tune at the same time, so feel free to talk amongst yourselves,” he said as he turned knobs and altered sound.
His show at the Blue Rock included songs by many of those influences he touched on, twice dipping into the John Prine songbook with “Mexican Home” and “Angel from Montgomery.” His set featured Jimmy Buffet’s “Havana Day Dreaming,” Johnny Cash's “Folsom Prison Blues” and John Hiatt’s “Feels Like Rain.”