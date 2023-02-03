cwu agribusiness

John Harrington is an operations supervisor at Kershaw Fruit & Cold Storage in Yakima. With the help of companies such as Kershaw and Domex SuperFresh, CWU’s new agribusiness program is growing fast, helping train the next generation of the workforce.

 Contributed by CWU

The agribusiness program at Central Washington University will take the next step in its development after receiving $75,000 in federal funding from the recently passed spending bill, according to a CWU news release.

Thanks to the help of U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell and nearly two dozen industry leaders throughout the region, CWU’s agribusiness program will now be able to develop a third minor/certificate that will eventually be combined with two other certificates into a four-year degree program.


