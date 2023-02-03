John Harrington is an operations supervisor at Kershaw Fruit & Cold Storage in Yakima. With the help of companies such as Kershaw and Domex SuperFresh, CWU’s new agribusiness program is growing fast, helping train the next generation of the workforce.
The agribusiness program at Central Washington University will take the next step in its development after receiving $75,000 in federal funding from the recently passed spending bill, according to a CWU news release.
Thanks to the help of U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell and nearly two dozen industry leaders throughout the region, CWU’s agribusiness program will now be able to develop a third minor/certificate that will eventually be combined with two other certificates into a four-year degree program.
College of Business Dean Jeffrey Stinson said the funding comes at the perfect time for the growing program, which launched its first minor/certificate in food and agribusiness management and marketing in the fall of 2021.
A second certificate in applied agribusiness technology was introduced last fall, and a third — to be built around food and agricultural business innovation — is slated for the fall of 2023, pending approval.
“We wouldn’t be able to move toward the stackable degree pathway without this funding, and we are very grateful to our congressional representatives and industry supporters for helping us make it happen,” Stinson said in the release. “There is a huge need, and our industry partners and congressional representatives were absolutely critical to helping us get this grant.”
Stinson said CWU’s stackable degree model is among the first of its kind in Washington, allowing nontraditional learners to combine their CWU training with their industry experience to earn a bachelor’s of science degree.
“Once someone earns two of the certificates, we hope they will start to see a pathway to a four-year degree,” Stinson said in the release. “After they complete their industry-specific requirements, they can finish up their general ed classes and then package them together for a BS.”
Cantwell, D-Washington, understands the need for well-trained professionals in the agricultural industry is intensifying every year. She views the federal government’s support of CWU’s growing agribusiness program as a necessary investment in the economic future of the state and the nation as a whole.
“Expanding Central Washington University’s agribusiness program will help grow an agriculture workforce and meet the evolving needs of small and medium-sized farms and agricultural businesses here in the state of Washington,” Cantwell said in the release.
Central is the only institution in the state offering certificates aimed at the business side of food and agriculture through an Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business-accredited business school, Associate Professor Claudia Dumitrescu said in the release.
The industry-driven program gives students an opportunity to learn skills that are immediately applicable to their jobs, while allowing them to develop business and technology skills in farming, processing and packaging, as well as distribution, sales and marketing.
“Without this funding, our growth plans would likely be slowed, creating challenges both for recruitment and meeting workforce needs,” Dumitrescu said. “But now we have the ability to grow sustainably, which will allow us to support the industry’s needs for years to come.”
After only 18 months, the program’s future appears bright. In the fall of 2021, 10 students enrolled in the first agribusiness course ever offered at CWU.
The same course reached its maximum enrollment capacity of 40 last fall, while 17 enrolled in the inaugural quarter of applied agribusiness technology last fall.
Dumitrescu said 25 students are currently pursuing a minor in agribusiness.