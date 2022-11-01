...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
Justin Colt Beckman, Wolverine, 2022, Iron oxide polymer print, collage, and mixed media, 24 in. x 24 in.
The CWU Sarah Spurgeon Gallery will host the 2022 Department of Art + Design Faculty Exhibition beginning Thursday, according to a news release from CWU.
The biennial exhibit features recent artwork by 20 full- and part-time faculty, emeritus faculty, and graduate teaching assistants.
The opening events will take place Thursday, starting with a faculty artist talk at 4 p.m. in Randall Hall, room 117. During the talk, associate professor Maya Chachava and assistant professors Kyung Hee “Kate” Im and Justin Colt Beckman will give short presentations about their work. The talk will be followed by a reception in the gallery from 5-7 p.m.
The exhibition will remain on view through Dec. 3. Sarah Spurgeon Gallery is located in Randall Hall on Dean Nicholson Boulevard and is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. The gallery will be closed on November 11 for Veterans Day and November 23-27 for Thanksgiving break.