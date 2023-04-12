If the Central Washington University baseball team is to overtake returning NCAA Division II West Regional qualifiers Northwest Nazarene and Western Oregon in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's regular-season race, the next two weekends line up well.
The Wildcats (15-22 overall, 10-10 GNAC), winners of three in a row and seven of their last 10 through Tuesday, are scheduled for doubleheaders Friday and Saturday at Western Oregon (17-12, 10-8) in Monmouth.
Northwest Nazarene (18-20, 12-8) visits for a four-game series April 21-22 at the CWU Baseball Field in Ellensburg.
Central will also see Avista NAIA World Series runner-up Lewis-Clark State College (22-12) in a home one-off April 26 before closing the regular season with four games at Montana State Billings (14-18, 5-9) on May 4-5.
"We need to play well in those series to continue to have the opportunity to be in the conference tournament," Wildcats coach Desi Storey said. "We have been playing more consistent baseball recently, and that needs to continue. Our pitching has improved with the defense, and we have been more balanced on offense."
The top three teams make the GNAC Baseball Championships on May 11-12 at the Saint Martin's University Baseball Field in Lacey. The Saints (12-21, 9-11) are on Central's heels in fourth place.
The Wildcats are outscored by a 6.14-5.73 average this spring after improving to 9-7 at home with Tuesday's 7-3 win over Eastern Oregon (1-28).
The Wildcats can lift their 6-15 road record in a hurry after Western Oregon won three of this season’s first four meetings.
Ben Leid, a sophomore catcher from Corvallis, Ore., batted 1-for-4 against Eastern Oregon with a three-run first-inning home run that scored Travis Helm (1-4, two runs and an RBI) and Jake Felton (2-4, a run and an RBI) to give CWU a 4-0 lead.
Zach Conners, a sophomore righthander from Danville, Calif., struck out four for his first win, giving up one hit in three innings.
Leid is first among Wildcat hitters with a .341 average, 25 runs, nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 24 RBIs, 10 walks and a stolen base. Brayde Hirai, a lefthanded pitcher from Pasco, is 3-3 in eight starts with a 4.38 ERA, two complete games, 24 earned runs, eight walks, and 16 strikeouts.