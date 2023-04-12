Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If the Central Washington University baseball team is to overtake returning NCAA Division II West Regional qualifiers Northwest Nazarene and Western Oregon in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's regular-season race, the next two weekends line up well.

The Wildcats (15-22 overall, 10-10 GNAC), winners of three in a row and seven of their last 10 through Tuesday, are scheduled for doubleheaders Friday and Saturday at Western Oregon (17-12, 10-8) in Monmouth.


Tags

Recommended for you