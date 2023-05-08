CWU baseball

Jake Felton swings against Eastern Oregon on April 11 at the CWU Baseball Field in Ellensburg.

The third-seed Central Washington University baseball team (22-27 overall) begins its round-robin Great Northwest Athletic Conference Baseball Championships run against second-seed Northwest Nazarene (23-27) at 10 a.m. Thursday at Saint Martin’s University’s SMU Baseball Field in Lacey, according to a news release.

After that is a 1 p.m. contest with top seed and reigning tournament champion Western Oregon (27-13).


