The third-seed Central Washington University baseball team (22-27 overall) begins its round-robin Great Northwest Athletic Conference Baseball Championships run against second-seed Northwest Nazarene (23-27) at 10 a.m. Thursday at Saint Martin’s University’s SMU Baseball Field in Lacey, according to a news release.
After that is a 1 p.m. contest with top seed and reigning tournament champion Western Oregon (27-13).
The Wildcats swept Northwest Nazarene in four games April 21-22 in Ellensburg and is 83-85 head-to-head since 2003, while Western Oregon took all four April 15-16 meetings from the Wildcats in Monmouth and is 127-48 against them in the same span.
In Central Washington’s GNAC regular-season doubleheader finale on Friday at Montana State Billings (21-27), the Yellowjackets took the opener 2-1 before a 30-minute lightning delay canceled the closer after an inning despite a 3-0 lead by the Wildcats.
“It was a close hard-fought game,” said Central Washington coach Desi Storey of the early contest. “We made a couple of mistakes and missed some opportunities at the plate.”
Junior outfielder Sam Lauderdale went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the morning game. Brayde Hirai, a senior left-handed pitcher, struck out seven in seven innings but took the loss against seven hits, two earned runs and a pair of walks.
Entering the Championships, sophomore catcher Ben Leid is first among Central Washington batters with a .343 average, 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 29 trips home, 32 RBIs and 12 walks.
Hirai leads Wildcat pitchers with a 4-5 record in 11 starts, a 4.12 ERA, two complete games, 31 earned runs, 10 walks and 30 strikeouts through 67.2 innings.