CWU women

The Central Washington University women's basketball team will be the sixth NCAA Division II West Regional seed against third-seed Cal State San Marcos Friday at Cal State Dominguez Hills' Torodome in Carson, Calif.

 MICHAEL POTASH / WESTERN WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The third-seed Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament champion Central Washington University women's basketball’s run at a repeat came to a 75-62 semifinal end against Montana State Billings Friday at Western Washington University’s Carver Gym in Bellingham, according to a CWU news release.

The Wildcats (21-8 overall) were, however, selected to their second NCAA Division II West Regional appearance in a row Sunday. They'll be the sixth seed in their first-ever contest with third-seed California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament medalist Cal State San Marcos (23-5) March 10 at Cal State Dominguez Hills' Torodome in Carson, Calif.


Tags

Recommended for you