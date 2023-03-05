The Central Washington University women's basketball team's season came to an end against Montana State Billings in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Friday at Western Washington University's Carver Gym in Bellingham.
MICHAEL POTASH / WESTERN WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
The third-seed Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament champion Central Washington University women's basketball’s run at a repeat came to a 75-62 semifinal end against second-seed Montana State Billings Friday at Western Washington University’s Carver Gym in Bellingham, according to a CWU news release.
Valerie Huerta led the Wildcats (21-8 overall) with 19 points, four rebounds and a pair of assists as Samantha Bowman (16 rebounds, an assist and a steal) and Asher Cai (six rebounds, three assists and two steals) scored 18 points each.
Yellowjackets 5-foot, 8-inch sophomore guard Aspen Giese went for 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal as her side improved to 24-6.
"I'm proud of our team for a lot this year,” Central coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “We have shown so much growth for a group that is pretty young and inexperienced in a GNAC conference season and postseason. A lot of takeaways that we have built upon all year long. Our seniors have been tremendous in leading this group, showing patience, and competing at a level that has been record-breaking and remarkable. We learned a lot tonight about what it takes to compete for a championship in the league, and it's great experience heading into next week if our name is called on Sunday and for the future of this program."
Bowman, Kiera Bush, Tori Maeda and Jenna Troy are scheduled to graduate this spring.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Wildcat men come up short in GNAC Tournament semifinal with Saint Martin’s
The fourth-seed Central Washington University men's basketball team’s Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament run came to an end in a 72-64 semifinal loss to top-seed Saint Martin's Friday at Western Washington University’s Carver Gym in Bellingham, according to a CWU news release.
"This is the most incredible group of young men I've ever had the privilege to coach,” said Wildcats coach Brandon Rinta, whose side finished 14-15 overall as Saint Martin’s improved to 24-5. “The resilience they showed reflects who they are as people. We started the season 0-5, and there was not an ounce of quit in any of them. I couldn't be prouder of them for battling back, taking fourth in the conference, and making it to the semifinals."
Matt Poquette’s layup and Isaiah Banks’ dunk trimmed the Saints’ lead to 68-64 with 1:18 left in regulation, but 6-foot, 5-inch Saints junior guard Kyle Greeley’s jumper and pair of free throws completed his 23-point, 10-rebound, one-assist double-double.
Central led 39-33 at intermission before Saint Martin’s closed with a 39-25 run.
Camron McNeil led the Wildcats with 24 points on the strength of four 3-pointers, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Banks came away with 10 points, two rebounds and a steal.
Banks, Poquette, Brock Gilbert and Landis Spivey are scheduled to graduate this spring.
"Matt has done as much for this program as anyone that has worn a Wildcat jersey,” Rinta said. “He worked hard to develop himself into an all-league player. Isaiah was the heart of this team and came with a warrior mentality every game. Brock was a big part of this team finding its rhythm. We were really struggling offensively until we put the ball in his hands and started running high ball screen after high ball screen for him. Landis was our energy guy that came to play every day and kept everyone up."