CWU women

The Central Washington University women's basketball team's season came to an end against Montana State Billings in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Friday at Western Washington University's Carver Gym in Bellingham.

 MICHAEL POTASH / WESTERN WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The third-seed Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament champion Central Washington University women's basketball’s run at a repeat came to a 75-62 semifinal end against second-seed Montana State Billings Friday at Western Washington University’s Carver Gym in Bellingham, according to a CWU news release.

Valerie Huerta led the Wildcats (21-8 overall) with 19 points, four rebounds and a pair of assists as Samantha Bowman (16 rebounds, an assist and a steal) and Asher Cai (six rebounds, three assists and two steals) scored 18 points each.


Tags

Recommended for you