The Central Washington University Board of Trustees will hold its quarterly meeting Oct. 20-21, in Ellensburg, according to a news release from CWU. The meeting is open to the public.
On Oct. 20, the board will convene at 10 a.m. at the Wellington Event Center. Among the first items on the agenda will be an opportunity for public comment. Rules pertaining to the public comment period are available at cwu.edu/trustees. To participate in the public comment period, speakers must identify themselves and the topic to be addressed via email to cwu.president@cwu.edu by 5 p.m., Oct. 18.
At noon, the board and executive leadership team will have lunch with students in the Student Union Recreation Center, rooms 137 A & B.
During the afternoon of Oct. 20, the board will return to Wellington Event Center at 1:30 p.m. for a work session on values and strategic planning and will get an update on University Advancement. The work session will conclude at 4:30 p.m. The board will meet for dinner at University House at 6 p.m.; no business will be conducted.
On Oct. 21, the regular business meeting will convene at 9 a.m. at the Wellington Event Center.
To view the agenda, visit cwu.edu/trustees and click on Agendas. Under “Featured Meetings,” click “October 2022 Board Meeting Agenda” to review meeting materials.