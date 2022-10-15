Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Central Washington University Board of Trustees will hold its quarterly meeting Oct. 20-21, in Ellensburg, according to a news release from CWU. The meeting is open to the public.

On Oct. 20, the board will convene at 10 a.m. at the Wellington Event Center. Among the first items on the agenda will be an opportunity for public comment. Rules pertaining to the public comment period are available at cwu.edu/trustees. To participate in the public comment period, speakers must identify themselves and the topic to be addressed via email to cwu.president@cwu.edu by 5 p.m., Oct. 18.

Tags

Recommended for you