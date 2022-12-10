Veterans Brew Day

Central Washington University students partnered with Ellensburg Brewing Co. to create Red, White and Brew on Veterans Brew Day on Nov. 11.

 Courtesy of JOEL THURSTON

Local beer aficionados are invited to drop by Ellensburg Brewing Co. this winter to sample a pint of Red, White and Brew, a specialty concoction brewed on Veterans Day with the help of CWU student veterans and craft brewing students.

Ten Central students partnered with Brewmaster (and former CWU instructor) Eric Foss for the all-day event, which produced 15 kegs of the India Pale Ale. The new variety is expected to be on tap Dec. 13 at the brewery and a handful of other restaurants in town, according to a news release from CWU.


