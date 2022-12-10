...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Central Washington University students partnered with Ellensburg Brewing Co. to create Red, White and Brew on Veterans Brew Day on Nov. 11.
Local beer aficionados are invited to drop by Ellensburg Brewing Co. this winter to sample a pint of Red, White and Brew, a specialty concoction brewed on Veterans Day with the help of CWU student veterans and craft brewing students.
Ten Central students partnered with Brewmaster (and former CWU instructor) Eric Foss for the all-day event, which produced 15 kegs of the India Pale Ale. The new variety is expected to be on tap Dec. 13 at the brewery and a handful of other restaurants in town, according to a news release from CWU.
About a half-dozen veterans from the community also stopped by to observe the hours-long process, while everyone who participated signed their name on a keg to commemorate the occasion.
“This is the second year we’ve partnered with a brewery to have a Veteran Brew Day, which brings together student veterans, craft brewing students, and brewers who want to recognize veterans for their service,” said CWU Veterans Center Director Ruben Cardenas, himself a program graduate.
Cardenas thanked the team at Ellensburg Brewing, including owner Jim Rowe, brewer Alex Shores, and Foss for hosting the group and curating this exclusive beer in honor of Veterans Day.
“Having a craft brewing program at CWU helps us make this collaboration possible, and it also brings awareness to our student veterans,” he added. “We hope to continue this tradition in the coming years.”
Yakima Chief Hops contributed its Veterans Blend of hops and Bale Breaker Brewing Co. in Yakima provided the yeast for the 5.5% alcohol by volume IPA. Ellensburg Brewing Co. will donate $50 of every keg sold to local veterans’ families or a veterans charity.
Craft Brewing program student Joe Bach said he and his classmates learned a lot by attending the Nov. 11 event, and he can’t think of anywhere he would’ve rather been.
“Brewing beer is very technical and it’s interesting to see everything that goes into the process from start to finish,” said Bach, CWU’s director of housing facilities who also owns a barbecue catering business. “We had a lot of fun, and it was nice to bring the whole community together to celebrate our veterans.”
Senior Craft Brewing major Jon Hughes also took part in the event, which provided him and his peers with a behind-the-scenes look at how craft beer is made — not to mention an extra sense of pride for the veterans in attendance.
“Sometimes it feels like we get overlooked, so it really means a lot that CWU and the Veterans Center try to include the veterans community whenever possible,” said Hughes, who served in the Army from 2016-19 and already has a job at Ten Pin Brewing Co. in Moses Lake. “It feels good to be recognized.”