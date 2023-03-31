CWU football team to host annual kids camp FOR THE DAILY RECORD Jake McNeal Author email Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Updated 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Central Washington University football’s camp for kids in first through eighth grade is scheduled for April 29 at Tomlinson Stadium, according to a CWU news release.Entry costs are a donation to FISH Community Food Bank upon 9:30 a.m. registration at the stadium’s Wade Gate.Camp begins at 10 a.m. before an 11 a.m. lunch and a 1 p.m. Central Washington football team practice.Kids are encouraged to bring shorts, a T-shirt and cleats or shoes, and warm clothes in case of chilly weather. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports American Football Clothing Meteorology Fashion Footwear Jake McNeal Author email Follow Jake McNeal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Prized stock indeed — Ellensburg Rodeo volunteer Tuffy Morrison brings decades of experience to his many roles EHS Announces Honor Roll and Principal's List Reed Park overhaul put on hold due to community outcry CWU students reporting high rates of food, housing access insecurity Gwyneth Paltrow won her ski trial. Here's how it played out Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Local BizCards CareNet Ellensburg Sadie Thayer KCHM Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture KVH Urgent Care Marguerite Marrs Brookside Crematory KVH Dermatology Wise Automotive KVH Pharmacy KVH Workplace Health KVH Primary Care CW Barbershop 01 Kelleher Ford CW Barbershop 02 Snow River Equipment Jill Gunderson JaKe's Custom tinting Cara Marrs KVH Family Medicine Middle Path Acupuncture - Rand KVH Hospice Julie Virden KVH Rehabilitation KVH Medical Specialties KVH Women's Health Knudson Hardware Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Grebb, Etc. CPAs KVH Surgical Middle Path Acupuncture - Jeff Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters