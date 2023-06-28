Support Local Journalism


Fomer Central Washington University women’s rugby player Keia Mae Sagapolu is going pro with England’s Leicester Tigers, according to a news release.

Sagapolu, a 23-year-old, 5-foot, 6-inch tight head prop earned a Communications degree from CWU, became the Wildcats’ first MA Sorensen Award winner in May and will join the Tigers in September after traveling with the United States Women’s Eagles rugby team to the Pacific Four Series in Ottawa, Canada.


