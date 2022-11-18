cwu tour of thailand

Central Washington University Jazz Band I students Jacob Batchelder, from left, Carter Little, Amy Boedigheimer and Leora Allen will join the IHS World Orchestra tour to Thailand, joining an international group from with members from Switzerland, Canada, Norway, Israel and the United States.

 Courtesy photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Central Washington University Jazz Band I has left its footprints worldwide with students consistently able to play on the international stage.

Four students have been invited to join the IHS World Orchestra tour to Thailand, joining an international group with members from Switzerland, Canada, Norway, Israel and the United States.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you