Central Washington University Jazz Band I has left its footprints worldwide with students consistently able to play on the international stage.
Four students have been invited to join the IHS World Orchestra tour to Thailand, joining an international group with members from Switzerland, Canada, Norway, Israel and the United States.
Jacob Batchelder (trumpet), Amy Boedigheimer (trumpet), Carter Little (tenor saxophone) and Leora Allen (piano) will join the 18-piece IHS World Orchestra, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to performing in countries across the globe.
The core orchestra musicians will be augmented by local musicians in the various countries it visits.
“It’s an incredible opportunity for all of us. We’re going to be the youngest people in the group by far, so it’s really an honor to be able to travel with such a professional ensemble,” said Boedigheimer, who earned an honorable mention from the Yamaha Young Performing Artist/Jazz Aspen Snowmass selection committee.
“The itinerary is still being developed. The culture in Thailand is to schedule things slowly. We will fly into Bangkok. We’ll be there for two weeks and the plan is to travel to several schools, orphanages, and the U.S. Embassy.”
Despite being a driving force within the CWU Jazz Band I, this will be the first international touring experience for Batchelder, who was one of 13 winners of the 2022 Yamaha Young Performing Artists, as well as Boedigheimer, Little and Allen.
“This will be my first experience out of the country, so to also be able to play is really exciting,” Little said. “Getting to see how the people we’ll be performing for interact with the music will be special.
“Jazz is America’s original music and I think it’ll be pretty cool to introduce it to people who have never heard music like that before. Personally, it’ll be cool to see everything we see no matter what.”
The two-week tour will be a cultural exchange, a musical exchange, a blending of ideals and musical gifts which is certain to be a life-changing experience, Boedigheimer said.
“Sharing our music with young Thai people and world leaders is an excellent avenue for us, as future professional jazz musicians, to continue the tradition of America’s original art form,” she said.
“Connecting cultures through music is essential, especially following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which left the world feeling more disconnected than ever.”
It might even be a chance to experience playing different instrumentation in a Thai teaching experience, Little said.
“I never thought about trying something from over there. But if I get the opportunity, I probably will,” he said. “I imagine we’ll probably run into some other musicians and I look forward to talking to them about their thoughts on what we’re doing and what life is like being a musician in Thailand.”
Despite being called an orchestra, it’s more of a Glenn Miller – Big Band formation that takes audiences on a musical trip around the globe with popular melodies and different styles.
The orchestra has performed in Canada, Kenya, England, Norway, Poland (2021), Germany, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Cuba, Israel, Austria, Czech Republic, Vietnam (2019), China/Taiwan (2018), and Thailand (2022).
The student musician exposure also re-enforces the level of expertise and quality of the Central Washington University Jazz studies program.
“(Jazz Band I) has definitely prepared us to be able to do real-world gigs,” Little said. “I think it says a lot about what we’re doing here.”
Boedigheimer agreed, “Jacob has been in Jazz Band I for three years. I’ve been in for two years, Cater and Lenora have been in a year,” she said.
“I think the biggest thing Jazz I does prepares us for playing professionally. It’s really prepared us for a tour like this. It’s also a nice accolade for our Central program.”