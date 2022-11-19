Lacey Pettit image

Found photo (old family photo of Lacey Pettit), image is part of a gallery wall composition consisting of original photos and found photos.

Having family from the South, the state of Tennessee to be exact, has always been a central part of Lacey Pettit’s life. Through her BFA exhibition “Something To Be Proud Of”, Pettit displays family photographs of the past and present, connecting relationships that have repeated throughout generations.

She also shows the beauty of the state through various landscapes, and the relationship that has grown between her family and the land they have been living on for many years.


