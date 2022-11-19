...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Found photo (old family photo of Lacey Pettit), image is part of a gallery wall composition consisting of original photos and found photos.
Having family from the South, the state of Tennessee to be exact, has always been a central part of Lacey Pettit’s life. Through her BFA exhibition “Something To Be Proud Of”, Pettit displays family photographs of the past and present, connecting relationships that have repeated throughout generations.
She also shows the beauty of the state through various landscapes, and the relationship that has grown between her family and the land they have been living on for many years.
The opening reception for “Something To Be Proud Of” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov., 29 at Gallery 231 on the second floor of Randall Hall on the CWU campus, according to a news release from CWU.
The exhibit will run through December 6. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays and is closed on the weekend.
“I never realized until recently how much my Tennessee family has influenced my life,” Pettit said. “They have always loved and supported me no matter how far we have lived from each other. My pride and appreciation for them is my reason for creating this exhibition. These images hold a great deal of feelings that I have for my family that I hope I never lose.”
Pettit has always been fascinated with the way that photography freezes a moment in time and how the emotion of the memory always stays with that image. Photos that tell a story without entirely giving it all away have often been great inspiration for Pettit’s own concepts. Found images have also been something she is currently interested in, and she hopes to incorporate more into future artwork. Lacey also works with other mediums, mostly consisting of painting and mixed media.