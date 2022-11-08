State of the University

Central Washington University president Jim Wohlpart delivered the annual State of the University address on Friday.

Central Washington University aspires to reach a new level of influence in the state and region in the years to come by nurturing lasting partnerships with state and local leaders, and committing to a vision of being “a model learning community of equity and belonging” so more people have an opportunity to pursue a higher education degree.

These were among the key messages delivered by CWU President Jim Wohlpart on Friday during his annual State of the University address, according to a news release from CWU.


