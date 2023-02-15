The Central Washington University baseball team fell 9-8 to Academy of Art Tuesday in San Francisco, according to a CWU news release.
“We did everything we should have to win the game except pitch well out of the pen,” Wildcats coach Desi Storey said. “Coming out of the pen, we couldn’t throw strikes and couldn’t get ahead. The offense came back twice, and we couldn’t hold our lead. We need to be better at getting ahead of the count and when we don’t that’s what the outcome is. We have to rebound and do better this weekend.”
Travis Helm reached first base on a fielding error and scored Kevin Varner Jr. to open the first inning before Austin Ohland’s single to left sprang Trenton Love to put Central (2-7 overall) ahead 2-0.
Divine Ayemere doubled to left field and scored Ohland in the sixth before Trevor Tripoli singled to center and plated Ayemere for a 4-0 lead.
The Wildcats went ahead 8-6 with three runs in the eighth, but Academy of Art (2-3) completed its comeback and a three-run home half with a two-run double to left-center.
Helm, a 5-foot, 11-inch sophomore catcher of Beaverton, Ore., and Ben Leid, a 6-foot-2 sophomore catcher of Corvallis, Ore., both batted 2-4 as they landed two and one respective RBI. Ayemere, a 5-foot-11 junior outfielder of Federal Way, went 2-5 with a double and two RBI.
Alex Brady, a 5-foot-10 lefty junior pitcher of Longview, struck out three batters through five innings and didn’t allow a run.
Next for the Wildcats are Friday and Saturday doubleheaders against Stanislaus State (4-2) in Turlock, Calif. Friday’s games begin at 1 p.m. before Saturday’s noon start.
MEN’S RUGBYWildcats ready for home premieres against Trinity Western, Western Washington
After spending the first month of the season on the road, the CWU men’s rugby team is ready for its first home challenges, according to a news release.
The Wildcats (5-0) will take on Trinity Western (6-11) at 5 p.m. Friday at Tomlinson Stadium before their 1 p.m. kickoff with Western Washington Saturday, both to air at the CWU Athletics YouTube page.
“Finally we get to play at home against two quality opponents,” Central coach Todd Thornley said. “Our challenge is to build into the week and prepare well so we can put together a performance we are proud of in front of our home support. We look forward to getting away from the travel factor and finishing off the first half of the season well.”
The Wildcats have already seen Western Washington and hometown Trinity Western Jan. 28 in Langley Township, B.C., as everyone available got valuable playing time in respective 38-15 and 61-0 wins.
Western beat University of Washington 46-12 in its lone matchup since then, and Trinity Western is 1-1 in BC Rugby Division 1 play including a 28-24 loss to the Kelowna Crows and a 22-20 win over Abbotsford RFC.
The Wildcats come into the weekend with the momentum of Saturday’s 29-26 win at returning D1A National Championship runner-up Saint Mary’s, which senior wing Mitchell Hirose of Kihei, Hawaii, sealed as eight seconds remained.
athletics
Bowman, Maier and Hirai named GNAC Players of the Week
CWU’s Samantha Bowman, Braydon Maier and Brayde Hirai earned Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors, according to a news release.
Bowman, a 6-foot, 3-inch redshirt senior center of Zillah, takes the honor for the fourth time this winter after scoring 33 points in back-to-back games at Nicholson Pavilion, the first in an 88-63 Feb. 9 win against Alaska-Fairbanks and the next in an 87-56 win Saturday against Alaska-Anchorage.
She finished with 31 rebounds, 10 assists, five steals and three blocks between the contests.
Maier, a graduate student of Selah, won the men’s heptathlon with 5,128 points at the Feb. 10-11 Whitworth Invitational at The Podium in Spokane on his way to his second Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honor this season. He won the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1,000-meter race portions of the heptathlon, and his score is good for 17th in Division II.
Hirai, a 5-foot-11 left-handed senior of Pasco, is the GNAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week as he helped the Wildcats to their first win of the season in 2-0 fashion Sunday at Cal State East Bay in Hayward. He pitched eight shutout innings, struck out two and held the Pioneers to six hits.
basketball
Six Wildcats earn GNAC All-Academic honors
Six members of the CWU women’s basketball team earned Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic Honors, according to a news release.
Samantha Bowman, with a 3.66 grade-point average in Nutrition, Tori Maeda (3.57, Biochemistry), and Jenna Troy (3.75, Construction Management) received the recognition for the third time in their careers after all three were honored in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Kiera Bush (3.68, Biology) received her second honor after also making the list in 2021-22.
Claire Heitschmidt (3.92, Construction Management) and Valerie Huerta (3.93, Undeclared) are first-time honorees.