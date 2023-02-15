CWU baseball

Trevor Tripoli (2), Andrew VanKemseke (34) and the Central Washington University baseball team enter Friday and Saturday doubleheaders at Stanislaus State in Turlock, Calif.

 CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Central Washington University baseball team fell 9-8 to Academy of Art Tuesday in San Francisco, according to a CWU news release.

“We did everything we should have to win the game except pitch well out of the pen,” Wildcats coach Desi Storey said. “Coming out of the pen, we couldn’t throw strikes and couldn’t get ahead. The offense came back twice, and we couldn’t hold our lead. We need to be better at getting ahead of the count and when we don’t that’s what the outcome is. We have to rebound and do better this weekend.”


Tags

Recommended for you