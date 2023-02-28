The Central Washington University softball team swept Northwest Nazarene in a non-conference doubleheader Monday in Nampa, Idaho, according to a CWU news release.
After a 14-6 five-inning opening win, the Wildcats won the second game 5-4.
Makenna King, Harlee Carpenter, Alyssa Benthagen, Hannah Hvitved and Kate Hopkins all landed two of the Wildcats’ 14 hits in the first contest. Isabel Womack pitched four innings and struck out four against eight hits, six runs — five earned — and six walks.
Benthagen, a 5-foot, 6-inch senior catcher/infielder of Spokane Valley, launched a three-run first-inning home run in the second outing, and she, Hopkins and Hvitved each had two of Central’s eight hits.
Myiah Seaton, a 5-foot-6 senior of Tumwater, reached first base on a sixth-inning fielder’s choice to the pitcher and got to second as Hvitved and Kaysner scored to lead 5-2.
Payton Kessler, a 5-foot-7 right-handed freshman pitcher of Castle Rock, made her collegiate debut and struck out four against four earned runs and three walks in six innings.
“I was happy with the way we played today after Saturday’s losses,” Central coach Joe DiPietro said. “I thought we hit really well in game one, scoring in every inning. Then getting Alyssa’s home run and Myiah executing a squeeze play in game two showed what we know we can do offensively.”
The Wildcats (5-6 overall) improved to 83-25 against the Nighthawks (5-10) since 2002.
Next for Central is an 11 a.m. home doubleheader with Montana State Billings (5-6) Friday before a noon back-to-back with the Yellowjackets on Saturday, both at Gary & Bobbi Frederick Field.
Wildcats split series with Saint Martin’s
The Central Washington University baseball team fell 13-10 in its opener with Saint Martin’s on Sunday before taking the closer 6-4, according to a CWU news release.
In the first contest, Kevin Varner Jr., a 5-foot, 11-inch junior outfielder of Wailuku, Hawaii, batted 4-for-6 with 2 RBI as Ben Leid, a 6-foot-2 sophomore catcher of Corvallis, Ore., went 3-for-4 and scored three times.
“I think our offense is starting to get pretty consistent, which is good to see,” Wildcats coach Desi Storey said. “I felt like being down eight runs after two innings in game one and putting ourselves back in it with a chance was huge. I told the guys the mentality is there.”
In the second game, Trevor Tripoli came up 2-2 with a double and an RBI. Sam Lauderdale (2-3) had two RBIs, and Leid and Charlie Larson both went 1-3 and drove in a run.
Daniel Charron, a 5-foot-10 sophomore righty of Pasco, started on the mound on the mound for four innings, a strikeout and the win. Alex Brady, a 5-foot-10 junior lefty of Longview, relieved him to fan four in a three-inning save.
“In Game two, Daniel pitched great,” Storey said. “I thought Alex came in and handled it well. We got out of the sixth with the lead still intact. Our offense gave us an insurance run going into the seventh and Alex finished the game. If we were better on the mound in the first game, we would have had a chance to win.”
Next for the Wildcats (4-11 overall) is a noon doubleheader Saturday at Saint Martin’s (2-8) in Lacey before a noon Sunday back-to-back.
McNeil, Hollis receive GNAC Player of the Week honors
Central Washington University’s Camron McNeil and E’lexis Hollis picked up Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors, according to a CWU news release.
McNeil, a 6-foot, 5-inch junior guard of Raleigh, N.C., led the Wildcat men’s basketball team to a pair of road wins last weekend as Central (13-14 overall, 9-9 GNAC) clinched the fourth GNAC Tournament seed.
“Cam had an incredible weekend,” Wildcats coach Brandon Rinta said. “He carried us offensively both games and came up with clutch shots down the stretch.”
McNeil started the weekend with late heroics in Thursday’s 77-75 win at No. 21 Saint Martin’s in Lacey with a game-winning driving layup with 3.1 seconds left. He shot 11-for-17 for 25 points.
In Saturday’s 75-73 victory at Western Oregon, McNeil made five 3-pointers on the way to his season-high of 29 points.
McNeil is fourth in GNAC scoring with 15.4 points per game, and the Wildcats are scheduled to see fifth-seed Western Oregon (12-13, 9-9) in the GNAC Tournament’s opening round at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Western Washington University in Bellingham.
Hollis, a 5-foot-4 junior sprinter of Ellensburg, followed her Feb. 20-21 GNAC Indoor Track and Field Championships performance with a solid run Friday and Saturday at the Ken Shannon Last Chance Meet in Seattle.
“This recognition is a testament to the great season she has had overall, and her ability to continue to improve and grow into a national-caliber Division II student-athlete,” Central coach Kevin Adkisson said.
Hollis was the top non-Division I women’s 60-meter dash finisher in 7.57 seconds for 16th in the Ken Shannon 60-meter dash prelims.
Poquette named to GNAC All-Conference Second Team, three Wildcats honorable mentions
Matt Poquette of the Central Washington University men’s basketball team made the Great Northwest Athletic All-Conference Second Team for the first time Monday as Brock Gilbert, Samaad Hector and Camron McNeil received honorable mention, according to a CWU news release.
“This is a big honor for our team to have four guys selected,” Wildcats coach Brandon Rinta said. “That is a reflection of the balance and unselfishness that our team used as a strength.”
Poquette, a 6-foot, 6-inch senior forward of Morton, averages 13 points per game and helped Central (13-14 overall, 9-9 GNAC) to the fourth GNAC Tournament seed. He’s third in the conference in rebounds with 6.7 per contest.
“Matt has had an amazing career in the conference, and it is cool to see the other coaches in the league give him respect for that,” Rinta said.
McNeil, a 6-foot-5 junior guard of Raleigh, N.C., leads the Wildcats with 15.4 points per game and is fourth among GNAC scorers.
Gilbert, a 5-foot-11 senior guard of Syracuse, Utah, is third in the nation and first in the GNAC with seven assists per game and 175 in all.
Hector, a 6-foot-6 junior forward of Vancouver, is fifth in GNAC rebounds with 6.2 boards per game, and he’s third in blocks with 31 for an average of 1.2 per contest.
“Brock, Cam, and Samaad all have contributed to improve all year and have been a big part of our team getting better and better as the year went on,” Rinta said. “Cam is one of the best scorers in the league, Samaad is one of the best rebounders in the league, and Brock is one of the best passers in the nation.”