After winning 15 events Saturday at the Doris Heritage Track Festival Saturday in Renton, the Central Washington University track and field team is the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Team of the Week, according to a CWU news release.
“We were very pleased with the number of quality efforts that we saw people put up last Saturday at the SPU meet,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said. “We were able to take advantage of some great weather to win events across most all event areas, along with some other new PRs in non-event winners. It was great to see the type of progress people have been making as we head into the main season.”
E’lexis Hollis, a junior sprinter from Ellensburg, is the GNAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for the third time this season after winning the 100-meter dash in a conference-leading 11.95 seconds, a tenth of a second behind her school record set last season.
“E’lexis definitely had a great outdoor opener in her 100-meter race, going sub-12 seconds,” Adkisson said. “She didn’t accomplish that until May last year at the GNAC Championships. Hopefully, that is a big sign of things to come for her the rest of the season.”
Lauryn Chandler, a senior from Bremerton, won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.44 and also leads the conference.
Juliette Williams, a junior from Arlington, won the 200-meter dash (25.07) as graduate student Erica Cabanos of Puyallup won the long jump (16 feet, 10.75 inches).
Williams, senior McCall DeChenne, Chandler and Hollis won the 4x100 relay (48.09). Williams, freshman Ellie DeGroot, sophomore Sarah Sewell and freshman Elise Hopper won the 4x400 (4:02.57) as well.
On the men’s side, sophomore Aiden Wise won the 110 hurdles (14.77). Branden Wise, a junior, won the javelin (180-5), and sophomore Drew Klein won the pole vault (14-11.5). All three efforts were personal bests.
Austin Albertin won the 400 dash (50.17), and freshman Jack Pratapas won the 800 run (1:57.45). Junior Johan Correa won the mile (4:21.33) and Braydon Maier won the pole vault (15-5.5).
Klein, Albertin, freshman Cantrell Thomas and Webster won the 4x100. Albertin, Thomas, freshman Cameron Ramsey and Correa won the 4x400 (3:21.01).
Next for the Wildcats is the University of Puget Sound’s Peyton/Shotwell Invitational, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Baker Stadium in Tacoma.