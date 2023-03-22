Support Local Journalism


After winning 15 events Saturday at the Doris Heritage Track Festival Saturday in Renton, the Central Washington University track and field team is the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Team of the Week, according to a CWU news release.

“We were very pleased with the number of quality efforts that we saw people put up last Saturday at the SPU meet,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said. “We were able to take advantage of some great weather to win events across most all event areas, along with some other new PRs in non-event winners. It was great to see the type of progress people have been making as we head into the main season.”


