Lauryn Chandler

Lauryn Chandler won the women’s 60-meter hurdles Tuesday at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane.

Central Washington University’s Lauryn Chandler, Braydon Maier and the men’s 4x400-meter relay team came home from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships at The Podium in Spokane with first-place hardware Tuesday, according to a CWU news release.

“We’re always excited to come home with some champions,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said. “I’m really happy — I mean, there were quite a few other PRs and people continuing to make that progress on the season.”


