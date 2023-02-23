Central Washington University’s Lauryn Chandler, Braydon Maier and the men’s 4x400-meter relay team came home from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships at The Podium in Spokane with first-place hardware Tuesday, according to a CWU news release.
“We’re always excited to come home with some champions,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said. “I’m really happy — I mean, there were quite a few other PRs and people continuing to make that progress on the season.”
Chandler, a 5-foot, 3-inch senior of Bremerton, won the women’s 60-meter hurdles in 8.57 seconds, a personal record good for 10th in NCAA Division II, fourth all-time in the GNAC and second in school history to Mariyah Vongsaveng’s 8.51 set in 2017.
“I just trust the process, did what I could and got the job done,” Chandler said. “I think I just tried to treat every track meet like GNACs, so when it came to GNACs, it’d come easy.”
Maier, a graduate student of Selah, won the men’s pole vault at 15 feet, 5.75 inches and came up second in the heptathlon with 4,821 points to Northwest Nazarene sophomore Steven Schmidt of Battle Ground (5,386).
“It feels good,” Maier said. “This is my first indoor GNAC title, so that was cool, and taking some cracks at 16’ was pretty sweet.”
In the men’s 4x400, Isaiah Webster (a 6-foot freshman of Bellevue), Aiden Wise (a 5-foot-9 sophomore of Ridgefield), Austin Albertin (a 5-foot-11 graduate student of Finley) and Johan Correa (a 6-foot junior of Kennewick) claimed a school record (3.19:15).
Correa also broke his 800 run school record in a third-place 1:52.82 to Western Washington’s junior Drew Weber (1:52.53) and sophomore Will Henry (1:52.64).
E’lexis Hollis, a 5-foot-4 junior of Ellensburg, improved upon her own school women’s 60 dash record in 7.46 for second to Simon Fraser sophomore Marie-Eloise Leclair (7.33).
Juliette Williams, a 5-foot-1 junior of Arlington, took third to Leclair (23.63) and Simon Fraser freshman Emma Cannan (24.68) in the women’s 200 dash (24.83) for a provisional national championships qualification and is up to third in CWU’s all-time list behind Erykah Weems’ 24.56 from 2020.
Central’s men came up fourth to Western Oregon (131), Western Washington (125) and Northwest Nazerene (121) with 76.5 points while the women (90) were fourth to Western Oregon (122), Western Washington (117) and Simon Fraser (110).
Next for the Wildcats is the Ken Shannon Last Chance Meet on Friday and Saturday at Dempsey Indoor in Seattle before the March 11-12 NCAA Division II Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Va.
SOFTBALLWildcats head to Western Oregon
The CWU softball team will hit the road for 11 a.m. nonconference doubleheaders Friday and Saturday at Western Oregon in Monmouth, according to a news release.
The contests will air on the WOUWolves YouTube page.
“We’re looking forward to traveling to Western Oregon this weekend to play a very good team,” Wildcats coach Joe DiPietro said. “Their pitchers will present a problem for us and we’ll have to be ready. They’re solid defensively and can hit which makes for a competitive four games.”
Western Oregon (8-9 overall) won three of its five Cactus Classic games Feb. 17-19 in Tucson, Ariz., and, though the Wolves have taken four of the last seven head-to-head since 1995, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference rivals are 67-67 since 1995.
Junior catcher Natalie Willoughby leads Western with a .359 batting average, a .487 slugging percentage, 14 hits, a run and six walks. Senior pitcher Chelsea Smith is the Wolves’ ace with a 4-4 record, a 2.22 ERA, five complete games, 18 runs — 15 earned — 26 walks and 54 strikeouts in 47.1 innings through eight games.
Kate Hopkins, a 5-foot, 3-inch junior outfielder of Seattle, bats .471 for Central (3-4) with a .647 slugging percentage, three runs, three RBI, a pair of walks and a stolen base. Isabel Womack, a 6-foot graduate right-handed pitcher of Hillsboro, Ore., is 2-2 with a 2.90 ERA, 11 runs — eight earned — 14 strikeouts, three complete games and two shutouts through 19.1 innings.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLWildcats enter final regular-season weekend
The CWU women’s basketball team (19-6 overall, 11-5 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) sets out for its final regular season weekend at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Saint Martin’s (9-15, 5-11) in Lacey and at 2 p.m. Saturday at Western Oregon (11-13, 5-11) in Monmouth, according to a news release.
“This is a big week for us as we want to finish off the regular season strong heading into the conference tournament,” Wildcats coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “SMU and WOU are both teams who are currently playing at an extremely high level. They can defend at a high level and have players who can put a ton of pressure on you. We have to come out ready to play our best basketball in order to have success on the road.”
The Saints are led by Anjel Galbraith, who is currently averaging 15.3 points per game.
The Wolves are led by Cali McClave and Princy Paaluhi-Caulk, the only double-figure scorers on the team with McClave averaging 16.5 points per game and Paaluhi-Caulk averaging 12.5 per game.
The returning GNAC Tournament champion Wildcats have clinched no worse than the third seed behind Western Washington (21-3, 15-2) and Montana State Billings (22-5, 13-3) in this winter’s March 2-4 bracket in Bellingham.