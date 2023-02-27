Samaad Hector’s 3-pointer beat the buzzer and Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Oregon before a crowd of 477 Saturday in Monmouth, according to a CWU news release.
The 6-foot, 6-inch junior forward of Vancouver's heroics helped the Central Washington University men's basketball team escape its regular-season finale 75-73.
Camron McNeil scored 29 points for the Wildcats (13-14 overall, 9-9 GNAC), winners of four in a row, including five triples with three rebounds and an assist. Matt Poquette went for 13 points, nine rebounds and two assists, Hector came away with 10 points and six rebounds, and Brock Gilbert facilitated the offense with five rebounds and nine assists.
"That was as dramatic as it gets on the road," Central coach Brandon Rinta said. "We showed some serious toughness winning back-to-back road games at the buzzer. We did not play as well tonight, but Cam carried us and different guys came up with clutch plays down the stretch. Matt grabbed a huge offensive rebound, and Brock did a great job of finding Samaad for the game-winner. That was a clutch shot Samaad knocked down to give us the lead.”
McNeil spun in the lane for a layup and a 72-71 lead with 33 seconds left, and Wolves junior forward Cameron Benzel banked in a layup from the block to go ahead 73-72 at 13 seconds, but Gilbert drove left and kicked a pass to Hector for a triple and the win.
Senior guard Cameron Cranston of Vancouver led Western Oregon (12-13, 9-9) with 14 points, and sophomore guard Qiant Myers put in 11 points off the bench.
With a 58-55 Saint Martin's defeat of Northwest Nazarene Saturday in Lacey, fourth-seed Central Washington is scheduled to see fifth-seed Western Oregon again in the GNAC Tournament quarterfinals at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Western Washington University in Bellingham.
TRACK AND FIELD
Hollis, Chandler eligible for NCAA Division II Championships
The CWU track and field team wrapped up its indoor season with the Ken Shannon Last Chance Meet on Friday and Saturday in Seattle, according to a CWU news release.
"There were few good things, but nothing big like we were hoping in terms of improving national marks,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said.
E’lexis Hollis and Lauryn Chandler are in position for respective women’s 60-meter dash and 60 hurdles qualifications to the March 11-12 NCAA Division II Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Va., after their Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Championships performances Feb. 20-21 in Spokane.
Hollis, a 5-foot, 4-inch junior of Ellensburg, ran to 16th in 7.57 seconds in the Ken Shannon 60 dash preliminaries and was the top non-Division I competitor as Chandler, a 5-foot-3 senior of Bremerton, went 20th (9.57) in the 60 hurdles prelims.
Johan Correa (49.29, 31st) was the men’s 400 race’s top non-Division I finisher.
The men's distance medley team of Jack Pratapas, Logan Easley, Drew Klein and Ty Savely came up fifth (10:32.18). Easley also took 11th (8.76) in the men’s 60 hurdles.
The Wildcats start their outdoor season March 3-4 at the Ed Boitano Invitational at University of Puget Sound in Tacoma.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Wildcats fall in regular-season finale
The CWU women's basketball team fell 83-72 Saturday at Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Oregon in Monmouth.
Samantha Bowman led the Wildcats (20-7 overall, 12-6 GNAC) with 29 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Valerie Huerta went for 24 points, three rebounds and an assist.
"Credit WOU on coming out, playing hard and out-executing us,” Central coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “They outworked us and played like they wanted it more."
The Wolves (13-13, 7-11) led the way and improved to 11-29 against the Wildcats since 2002.
Next for the third-seed defending GNAC Tournament champion Wildcats, 4-1 in their last five, is a 5:15 p.m. quarterfinal with sixth-seed Simon Fraser (10-12, 8-10) Thursday at WWU in Bellingham.
SOFTBALL
Wildcats swept in defensive battles at Northwest Nazarene
The CWU softball team finally got their weekend started with a nonconference doubleheader Saturday at conference rival Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho, after cancellation and shuffling of games, according to a CWU news release.
The Wildcats (3-6 overall) fell 1-0 in the opener and 6-3 in the closer as the Nighthawks (5-8) improved to 25-81 against Central since 2002.
In the first game, Isabel Womack pitched a complete six-inning game and struck out six against three hits, a run and five walks. Central left five runners on base.
In the second game, Myiah Seaton, Brooke Jordan, Laney Kaysner, Kate Hopkins, Harlee Carpenter and Hannah Hvitved all recorded a hit as the Wildcats stranded five runners.
Ashlee Laver pitched 5.1 innings against six hits, six earned runs and four walks before Payton Kessler finished for a walk and a strikeout against three batters.