Samaad Hector's 3-point buzzer beater sealed the Central Washington University men's basketball team's fourth win in a row Saturday at Western Oregon in Monmouth.

Samaad Hector’s 3-pointer beat the buzzer and Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Western Oregon before a crowd of 477 Saturday in Monmouth, according to a CWU news release.

The 6-foot, 6-inch junior forward of Vancouver's heroics helped the Central Washington University men's basketball team escape its regular-season finale 75-73.


