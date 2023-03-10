Six Wildcats scored a try in the No. 2 Central Washington University men's rugby team's 36-14 takedown of eighth-ranked defending D1A national champion Army Wednesday at Tomlinson Stadium, according to a CWU news release.
The Wildcats improved to 7-0 as the Black Knights fell to 7-4 with their fourth loss in a row.
"The scoreboard does not indicate how hard we had to work today,” Central coach Todd Thornley said, adding that crowd support made an impact.
Mitchell Hirose, a 5-foot, 6-inch senior wing of Kihei, Hawaii, intercepted a second-minute pass and took it the length of the field before Jac Tregoning, a 6-foot-2 junior fly-half of Neath, Wales, nailed the conversion. Isaiah Saldana, a 5-foot-10 senior wing of Spokane, landed a try, and four minutes later, 6-foot senior inside centre Calvin Liulamaga of Auburn pushed the ball over the end line for a 17-7 lead in the 19th.
Just before halftime, 6-foot fifth-year prop Jonah Auvaa of Puyallup’s try and Tregoning’s conversion extended the lead to 24-7. Drew Farrington, a 6-foot-4 sophomore outside center of Sammamish, scored in the 54th, and Tregoning converted before 5-foot-11 senior fly half Rhys Jones of Folsom, Calif., closed in the 66th.
Next for the Wildcats is a March 18 contest at No. 7 Brigham Young University (7-2) in Provo, Utah
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Bowman named All-West Region Player of the Year
CWU's Samantha Bowman is the 2022-23 Division II Conference Commissioners Association Women's Basketball West Region Player of the Year, according to a CWU news release.
The 6-foot, 3-inch redshirt senior center of Zillah led the Wildcats to a 21-8 overall and 12-6 Great Northwest Athletic Conference records, the third GNAC Tournament seed and the sixth West Region seed. She's first in the nation in defensive rebounds per game (11.2) and total rebounds (430), ties Academy of Art (San Francisco) sophomore center Alisha Wilson for first in rebounds per game (14.8) and is in a 14-way tie for first in triple-doubles (1). She’s second to Tusculum (Tenn.) senior forward Jami Tham in double-doubles (25) and is fifth in points per game (22.1).
Bowman set the GNAC’s single-game rebound record with 31 at home against Division-III Whitman Dec. 17, as well as the conference’s career rebounding record (1,203 and counting), the Wildcats’ single-season scoring record (640 points and counting) and the GNAC Tournament single-game points record (40 in a March 2 quarterfinal with Simon Fraser).
She is the only All-Region player from last season and is in consideration for the All-American teams to be released March 19.
Central drew a first-time meeting with California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament champion Cal State San Marcos (23-5) in a noon West Region quarterfinal Friday at Cal State Dominguez Hills’ Torodome in Carson, Calif.