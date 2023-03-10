CWU men's rugby

The Central Washington University men's rugby team improved to 7-0 against Army Wednesday at Tomlinson Stadium.

 COLE BURNEY

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Six Wildcats scored a try in the No. 2 Central Washington University men's rugby team's 36-14 takedown of eighth-ranked defending D1A national champion Army Wednesday at Tomlinson Stadium, according to a CWU news release.

The Wildcats improved to 7-0 as the Black Knights fell to 7-4 with their fourth loss in a row.


Tags

Recommended for you