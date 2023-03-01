CWU women

Malia Smith (1), Kiera Bush (12) and the Central Washington University women’s basketball team open the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament with a quarterfinal against Simon Fraser Thursday at Western Washington University’s Carver Gym in Bellingham.

 CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

The third-seed Central Washington University women’s basketball team begins its run Thursday at a Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament championship repeat in the quarterfinals against sixth-seed Simon Fraser at Western Washington University in Bellingham.

The 5:15 p.m. contest will air at the gnacsports YouTube page. The winner will see second-seed Montana State Billings (23-6 overall) in a 5:15 p.m. semifinal Friday, and the final is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.


