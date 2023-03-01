The third-seed Central Washington University women’s basketball team begins its run Thursday at a Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament championship repeat in the quarterfinals against sixth-seed Simon Fraser at Western Washington University in Bellingham.
The 5:15 p.m. contest will air at the gnacsports YouTube page. The winner will see second-seed Montana State Billings (23-6 overall) in a 5:15 p.m. semifinal Friday, and the final is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve been working all year to get to this point and now we are here,” said Wildcats coach Randi Richardson-Thornley in a CWU news release. “We need to savor the moment, not shy away from the things that got us here and go for what we want. I’m excited to see how this group steps up to these post-season moments. SFU will present some great challenges to us out of the gate and we need to show up and execute at a high rate on both sides of the ball to give ourselves a chance.”
Central (20-7) and Simon Fraser (10-12) split the regular-season series as the Red Leafs won 57-65 on Jan. 7 at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake before the Wildcats took the rematch 88-81 Feb. 2 in Burnaby, B.C.
Samantha Bowman, a 6-foot-3 redshirt senior center of Zillah, averages 21.6 points and 14.8 rebounds with Valerie Huerta (18.5 points and 2.5 rebounds) and Asher Cai (14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds).
Simon Fraser’s 6-foot-2 junior guard/forward Jessica Wisotzki goes for 21.4 points and 4.5 rebounds.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Fourth-seed Wildcats enter GNAC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday
The fourth-seed CWU men’s basketball team heads for a Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal against fifth-seed Western Oregon Thursday at Western Washington University’s Carver Gym, according to a news release.
The 2:15 p.m. contest will air at the gnacsports YouTube page. The winner will see top-seed Saint Martin’s (23-5 overall) in a 2:15 p.m. semifinal Friday, and the final is set for 5 p.m. Saturday.
“There are no secrets when you are playing a team for the third time,” Wildcats coach Brandon Rinta said. “That is magnified when you played the same team five days earlier. Both of our games vs Western Oregon came down to the buzzer. I expect it to be the same on Thursday.”
Central (13-14) closed the regular season with Samaad Hector’s 3-point buzzer beater in a 77-75 win over Western Oregon (12-13) Feb. 25 in Monmouth.
Camron McNeil, a 6-foot, 5-inch junior guard of Raleigh, N.C., leads the Wildcats with 15.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game with Matt Poquette’s 13 points and 6.7 rebounds and Hector’s 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds.
Western Oregon senior guard Cameron Cranston of Vancouver goes for 16.7 points and 3.8 rebounds.
WOMEN’S RUGBY
Sagapolu Selected to USA Rugby Women’s Eagles National Team
Keia Mae Sagapolu of the CWU women’s rugby team has been selected to the USA Women’s Eagles national team, according to a news release.
The 5-foot, 6-inch graduate prop of Tacoma will join some of the nation’s best to represent the red, white and blue.
“I’m honored and excited to have this opportunity,” Sagapolu said.
The Eagles will join Australia, Canada and New Zealand in the 2023 Pacific Four Series and, after a lead-up match with Spain, will open against Canada. The fixture with Spain will be the Eagles’ first reassembly since their 32-11 World Cup quarterfinal loss to Canada Oct. 30, 2022, in New Zealand.
Sagapolu is one of three current collegiate rugby athletes to make the national team with Dartmouth College’s fifth-year flanker Sophia Haley of Hopkins, Minn., and senior flyhalf/center Kristin Bitter of San Diego.
“Mae has been quietly going about her business since she arrived on campus her first year at CWU, but her work ethic and play on the field have been speaking volumes,” Wildcat women’s rugby coach Matthew Ramirez said in the news release. “To get the opportunity to represent your country at the highest level is something to be cherished. I’m incredibly proud of Mae for earning this selection for the traveling squad.”
FOOTBALL
Wildcats welcome Be the Match again
The CWU football team will continue its partnership with national bone marrow registry Be The Match.
The in-person event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 3 at the Student Union and Recreation Center, and a cheek swab is all it takes to join the national registry of donors. Those identified as matches stand ready to say “yes” if selected as a match to save the life of a patient.
To join the registry, individuals must be between 18 and 60 years old, live in the United States, meet health guidelines and be willing to donate to any patient in need, according to a news release.
Central Washington is one of 162 colleges and universities to participate in the Get in the Game. Save a Life. program since 2008, and CWU alone has produced 517 potential donors over the years of participation.
For people with life-threatening blood cancers like Leukemia and Lymphoma or other diseases, a cure exists. Be The Match connects patients with their donor match for a life-saving marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant. People can contribute to the cure as a member of the Be The Match Registry, financial contributor or volunteer. Be The Match provides patients and their families one-on-one support, education, and guidance before, during, and after the transplant.
Be The Match is operated by the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP), a nonprofit organization that matches patients with donors, educates health care professionals and conducts research so more lives can be saved. To learn more about the cure, visit BeTheMatch.org or call 800-MARROW-2.