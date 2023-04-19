...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 to 30 expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Jake Felton swings against Eastern Oregon on April 11 at the CWU Baseball Field in Ellensburg.
The Central Washington University baseball team is fourth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference ahead of its final regular-season home series with Northwest Nazarene on Friday and Saturday.
Seniors Brayde Hirai, Trevor Tripoli, Kyle Rodriguez, Charlie Larson, Andrew Van Kemseke and Coby Musselmann will be celebrated prior to Saturday’s noon doubleheader that follows Friday’s noon back-to-back, according to a news release.
The Nighthawks (20-22 overall, 14-10 GNAC) took three of this spring’s first four meetings from the Wildcats (15-26, 10-14).
“This is obviously an important series and the last one at home,” Central Washington coach Desi Storey said. “We need to play quality baseball through the weekend.”
The Wildcats suffered a four-game GNAC sweep April 15-16 at Western Oregon (21-12, 14-8) and, with nine games left, trail Western Oregon, Northwest Nazarene and Saint Martin’s (13-21, 9-11) before the top three teams make the May 11-12 GNAC Baseball Championships in Lacey.
Ben Leid, a 6-foot, 2-inch sophomore catcher of Corvallis, Ore., bats .342 for Central with 26 runs, 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 25 RBIs, 10 walks and a stolen base. Hirai, a 5-foot-11 lefty pitcher of Pasco, is 3-4 through nine starts with a 4.73 ERA, two complete games, 28 earned runs, eight walks and 16 strikeouts through 53.1 innings.
For the Nighthawks, 5-foot-10 redshirt sophmore infielder Mason Leavitt of Eagle, Idaho, hits .359 with 25 runs and 12 RBIs. Brock Moffitt, a 6-foot redshirt senior lefty of Valley Center, Calif., is 3-4 through 10 starts with a 5.36 ERA, a complete game, 30 earned runs, 18 walks, 52 strikeouts and a .291 opposing average in 50.1 innings.
TRACK AND FIELD
Hollis, Correa, Chandler qualify in provisional D-II Outdoor Championships
CWU’s E’lexis Hollis, Johan Correa and Lauryn Chandler met provisional NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships-qualifying times in two respective Californian meets April 13-15.
This year’s nationals are scheduled for May 26-28 at Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium in Allendale Charter Township, Mich.
“I’m really excited about performances over the weekend,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said in a CWU news release. “We got what we came to California to do. Everyone responded well, dug in and competed hard.”
At the Bryan Clay Invitational April 13-15 in Azusa, Hollis improved on her 11.85-second school 100-meter dash record in 11.78 for 15th behind NCAA Division I Missouri State senior Calandra Henry (11.50). The 5-foo t, 4-inch junior sprinter of Ellensburg is second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference to Simon Fraser sophomore Marie-Eloise Leclair.
In the Bryan Clay men’s 800, Correa, a 6-foot junior mid-distance runner of Kennewick, ran to third in a personal-best 1:51.07 behind Wisconsin-Parkside (Kenosha) redshirt sophomore Sean Waldvogel (1:50.71) and Riverside City College (Calif.) sophomore Kyle Reden (1:51.03). He’s fourth in the GNAC to Western Washington sophomore Drew Weber (1:49.34), Simon Fraser sophomore Jordan Schmidt (1:50.43) and Simon Fraser junior Charlie Dannatt (1:50.95).
Chandler, a 5-foot-3 senior and GNAC women’s 100 hurdles leader of Bremerton, improved her provisional qualification in a personal-best 13.99 for 16th at the Beach Invitational April 14-15 in Long Beach.
CWU is scheduled next for the 10 a.m. Saturday Wildcat Open at the CWU Recreation Sports Complex.