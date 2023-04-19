CWU baseball

Jake Felton swings against Eastern Oregon on April 11 at the CWU Baseball Field in Ellensburg.

The Central Washington University baseball team is fourth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference ahead of its final regular-season home series with Northwest Nazarene on Friday and Saturday.

Seniors Brayde Hirai, Trevor Tripoli, Kyle Rodriguez, Charlie Larson, Andrew Van Kemseke and Coby Musselmann will be celebrated prior to Saturday’s noon doubleheader that follows Friday’s noon back-to-back, according to a news release.


