With 16-4 and 12-3 home wins against Saint Martin’s Saturday, the Central Washington University baseball team split its four-game weekend series, according to a news release.

The Wildcats (14-22 overall, 10-10 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) landed 14 hits in the opener and 16 in the closer after the Saints (12-21, 9-11) won 7-6 and 7-1 Friday.


