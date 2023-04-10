With 16-4 and 12-3 home wins against Saint Martin’s Saturday, the Central Washington University baseball team split its four-game weekend series, according to a news release.
The Wildcats (14-22 overall, 10-10 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) landed 14 hits in the opener and 16 in the closer after the Saints (12-21, 9-11) won 7-6 and 7-1 Friday.
In Saturday’s early contest, 5-foot, 11-inch left-handed senior pitcher Brayde Hirai of Pasco struck out two against eight hits, four earned runs and two walks in seven innings. Jonathan Garza II, a 6-foot sophomore righty of Othello, relieved him to retire five on strikes against three hits through two.
“I thought the guys responded well we played well in all aspects today,” Central Washington coach Desi Storey said in the release. “We played great defense today.”
Trevor Tripoli, a 5-foot-8 senior infielder of Miliani, Hawaii, batted 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs, two RBIs and a walk. Jake Felton, a 6-foot sophomore of Port Angeles, went 2-for-2, scored four times and walked.
“Trip has been hitting this season, and he is putting together a good year,” Storey said in the release. “It has helped us a lot that he has been productive and is giving us clutch hits.”
In the late game, 6-foot-1 junior catcher Austin Ohland of Maple Valley (2-for-4) launched two home runs for three RBI. Travis Helm, a 5-foot-11 sophomore catcher of Beaverton, Oregon, hit his first home run of the season in a 3-for-4, two-run, two-RBI outing.
Reid Rasmussen, a 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore switch pitcher of Selah, started on the hill for three strikeouts and the win against eight hits, three earned runs and a pair of walks in seven complete innings.
Next for the Wildcats, third in the GNAC to Northwest Nazarene (18-20, 12-8) and Western Oregon (16-12, 10-8) was a 3 p.m. game with the NAIA’s Eastern Oregon (1-27) Tuesday at CWU.
SOFTBALL
Wildcats avoid series sweep at Western Oregon
The CWU softball team finished its four-game weekend against Western Oregon with a 4-0 loss and a 3-2 win in Monmouth, according to a news release.
The Wolves (21-19 overall, 10-4 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) won 4-3 and survived 8-7 in 10 innings Friday.
In the early game Saturday, 5-foot, 7-inch senior right-handed pitcher Ashlee Laver of Irvine, California, threw six complete innings and struck out three against seven hits, one of four runs earned and a pair of walks.
Alyssa Benthagen, a 5-foot-6 senior catcher/infielder of Spokane Valley, singled twice for the Wildcats (17-19, 5-7).
In the late contest, 6-foot graduate righty Isabel Womack of Hillsboro, Oregon, pitched seven complete innings to strike out seven against four hits, two earned runs and three walks.
Next for the Wildcats, fifth in the GNAC standings to Northwest Nazarene (22-14), Western Oregon, Saint Martin’s (18-10, 5-3) and Western Washington (18-19, 7-9), are 1 p.m. doubleheaders with Northwest Nazarene scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
TRACK AND FIELD’
Wildcats win twice at Whitworth Peace Meet
CWU’s Juliette Williams, a 5-foot, 1-inch junior from Arlington, won the women’s 200-meter dash, and the men’s 4x400 relay team took first Friday at the Whitworth Peace Meet in Spokane, according to a news release.
“It wasn’t the greatest of conditions, but people competed hard,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said a release. “We shifted some things around for some people. It was great to see people dig in and get some PRs.”
Williams led the 200 in 25.05 seconds and followed with a second-place, personal-best 12.20 behind Northwest Nazarene senior Abbey Wood (12.19) in the 100.
The men’s 4x400 relay team of 5-foot-11 graduate Austin Albertin of Finley, 6-foot junior Johan Correa of Kennewick, 5-foot-9 freshman Cameron Ramsey of Puyallup and 5-foot-10 freshman Cantrell Thomas of South Hill finished in 3:18.83.
Next for the Wildcats is the Bryan Clay Invitational/Long Beach Invites April 13-15 in Azusa, California.