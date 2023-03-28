After jumping out to an 8-1 record and its first No. 1 ranking in history, the Central Washington University men’s rugby team is the College Rugby Association of America’s top D1A National Championship West seed, according to a CWU news release.
The Wildcats are scheduled to host the winner of an April 8 match between No. 4 BYU/No. 5 Arizona, in the quarterfinals April 15 at Tomlinson Stadium.
“We are so proud of our season to date but know it is now time to start all over again and work hard for each other in what will be an exceptionally challenging postseason,” Central Washington coach Todd Thornley said. “To have home-field advantage is fantastic and we cannot wait to put out a performance we can be proud of for our fans as we have a lot of growth in us. Bring it on!”
The D1A postseason includes the West and East’s six best teams with the first- and second-ranked teams earning a first-round bye. St. Mary’s is the West’s second West seed, and Navy and Lindenwood lead the East.
The D1A National Championship final is set for May 6 at SaberCats Stadium in Houston.
TRACK AND FIELDFranklin wins Peyton/Shotwell Invitational shot put, discus
Wyatt Franklin won two events Saturday for the Central Washington University track and field team at the Peyton/Shotwell Invitational at the University of Puget Sound’s Baker Stadium in Tacoma, according to a CWU news release.
The senior from Ellensburg won the men’s shot put at a season-best 45 feet, 10 inches, and took first in the men’s discus at 144-2.
Logan Martin, a freshman from Coupeville, was second to Franklin in the discus (128-9).
In the men’s pole vault, junior Deylan Okinaka of Hilo, Hawaii, placed second (13-5.25) behind Saint Martin’s freshman Ryan Doidge (13-5.25). Brenna Board, a senior from Mill Creek, took second in the women’s discus (119-8) behind Olympic College’s Pono Fuiava (123-4).
“It was a strong showing for Wyatt to pick up two event wins with marks that were both solid,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said. “Overall, it was nice to see those who chose to compete get in some solid efforts.”
Next for Central is a trio of West Coast meets including the Mike Fanelli Track Classic on Thursday-Saturday in San Francisco, the Stanford Invitational on Friday-Saturday, and the Pacific Open on Saturday in Forest Grove, Ore.