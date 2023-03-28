Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


After jumping out to an 8-1 record and its first No. 1 ranking in history, the Central Washington University men’s rugby team is the College Rugby Association of America’s top D1A National Championship West seed, according to a CWU news release.

The Wildcats are scheduled to host the winner of an April 8 match between No. 4 BYU/No. 5 Arizona, in the quarterfinals April 15 at Tomlinson Stadium.


Tags

Recommended for you