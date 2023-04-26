The Central Washington University track and field team will send a contingent to the Oregon State High Performance Meet on Friday and Saturday in Corvallis while most enter Saturday’s Ralph Vernacchia Invitational in Bellingham, according to a news release.
“This should be our last regular-season week where most everyone competes and seeks to improve their marks on the season,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said.
The Great Northwest Athletic Conference Outdoor Combined Events Championships are scheduled for May 1-2 in Nampa, Idaho. After that are May 6’s Linfield Open (McMinnville, Oregon) and Portland Twilight before the GNAC Outdoor Championships May 12-13 in Monmouth, Oregon. The NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships follow May 25-27 in Pueblo, Colorado.
In the Wildcat Open on April 22 at home, CWU celebrated 11 event wins and 30 personal records.
Branden Wise, a 5-foot, 6-inch junior of Ridgefield, threw into a provisional national championships qualification in the javelin with a 193-foot, 8-inch PR, good for second to Eastern Washington sophomore Ryan Rieckmann (216-4).
AWARDS
Albertin, Lauderdale receive weekly GNAC honors
CWU’s Austin Albertin and Sam Lauderdale are Great Northwest Athletic Conference Players of the Week, according to a news release.
Albertin, a 5-foot, 11-inch graduate hurdler of Finley, is the GNAC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week after winning three times at the Wildcat Open on Saturday.
He led the men’s 400-meter hurdles in 53.54 seconds and is first in the GNAC ahead of Western Washington freshman Maurice Woodring (54.24) and Simon Fraser sophomore Jorrin Lenton (54.64). Albertin also won the 4x100 with Aiden Wise, Cantrell Thomas and Isaiah Webster (42.54), then claimed the 4x400 with Thomas, Webster and Johan Correa (3:18.19).
“That is very cool for Austin,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said. “He is such a hard worker, and it is great to see him coming on so strong here as we shift into the final phase of the season.”
Lauderdale, a 6-foot-2 junior of Vancouver, is the GNAC Baseball Player of the Week after batting .500 in the Wildcats’ four-game sweep of Northwest Nazarene.
He went 7-for-14, scored four times and drove in six including a two-run home run as CWU won 7-6, 5-2, 5-2 and 10-6.
“It was a great weekend for Sam,” CWU coach Desi Storey said. “Well deserved.”
Lauderdale batted .286 with 19 runs, six doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 RBIs and 17 walks this spring prior to the Wildcats’ contest with NIAA World Series runner-up Lewis-Clark State (Lewiston, Idaho) on Wednesday.