The Central Washington University track and field team will send a contingent to the Oregon State High Performance Meet on Friday and Saturday in Corvallis while most enter Saturday’s Ralph Vernacchia Invitational in Bellingham, according to a news release.

“This should be our last regular-season week where most everyone competes and seeks to improve their marks on the season,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said.


