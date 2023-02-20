The Central Washington University women’s basketball team went on the road Saturday and found its stride from 3-point range in an 85-60 victory over Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho, according to a CWU news release.
Asher Cai, a 5-foot, 9-inch freshman shooting guard of Colfax, led the Wildcats (19-6 overall, 11-5 GNAC) with 20 points.
“I’m proud of the resilience and resolve our team showed tonight,” said Central coach Randi Richardson-Thornley, whose side dropped the Nighthawks to 11-13, 7-9. “NNU came out and took it to us to start the game. I’m happy with our ability to fight out of that hole against a great team who’s hard to make extended runs against. We caught some fire from three and that gave us the lift we needed to make our run.”
Samantha Bowman (16 rebounds and three of the Wildcats’ five blocks) and Valerie Huerta both put in 19 points, and Tori Maeda dished out 10 assists.
Central beat Northwest Nazarene for the fourth time in a row and improved to 12-29 against them since 2003.
Next, the third-place Wildcats, 4-1 in their last five, get back on the road for 10th-place Saint Martin’s (9-15, 5-11) at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in Lacey, to air on the SMU Athletics YouTube page.
SOFTBALL
Wildcats sweep Corban in home openersThe CWU softball team battered Corban (Salem, Oregon) of the NAIA in 11-0 and 7-2 home-opener wins Saturday at Gary and Bobbi Frederick Field, according to a CWU news release.
“We played well today and got contributions from a number of people, which is important if we’re going to be successful this year,” said Wildcats coach Joe DiPietro, whose side dropped the Warriors to 1-7 and improved to 4-1 against them since 2016.
The Wildcats (3-4 overall) will head next for 11 a.m. contests Feb. 25-26 at Western Oregon (7-9 before its Feb. 9 contest with Minnesota Crookston in Tucson, Arizona).
TRACK AND FIELD
Wildcats prepped for GNAC Indoor ChampionshipsThe CWU track and field team is ready for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Championships’ best Monday and Tuesday at The Podium in Spokane, according to a CWU news release.
“We are looking forward to a fan meet as we head back to The Podium for the GNAC Champs,” Wildcats coach Kevin Adkisson said. “We believe people are ready to compete hard to go after their best marks of the season and move up in the standings. It will be great to see if we can come home with multiple event champions and improvements over last year’s team placings.”
Graduate Braydon Maier of Selah looks to win the men’s heptathlon as he enters second with 5,128 points to Northwest Nazarene sophomore Steven Schmidt (5,266), and he leads the men’s pole vault at 15 feet, 2.25 inches. Drew Klein, a sophomore of Auburn, is second in the pole vault (14-6.25) and fourth in the heptathlon (4,726). Aiden Wise, a sophomore of Ridgefield, is tied for third in the 60-meter hurdles (8.43 seconds).
The men’s 4x400 relay team of Klein, graduate Austin Albertin of Finley, freshman Isaiah Webster of Bellevue and junior Johan Correa of Kennewick, leads the conference (3:22.56) over Northwest Nazarene (3:24.84) and Western Oregon (3:25.25).
For the women, junior E’lexis Hollis of Ellensburg is second in the 60 dash (7.48) to Simon Fraser sophomore Marie-Éloïse Leclair (7.45). Senior Lauryn Chandler of Bremerton leads the 60 hurdles (8.75) over Western Oregon junior Maliyah Thompson (8.83) and Western Oregon senior Ana Popchock (9).
Freshman Elise Hopper of Port Orchard is second in the 400 (57.74) to Leclair (53.82), and junior Juliette Williams of Arlington is fourth in the 60 (7.73) and 200 (25.37). In the women’s pentathlon, freshman Ellie DeGroot is second (3,174) to Western Oregon senior Jenelle Hurley (3,400).
Williams, Hopper, freshman Donna Marie Harris and senior McCall DeChenne of Ephrata recorded a conference-best 3:52.04 in the 4x400 relay at the Feb. 10-11 Whitworth Invitational, also at The Podium, and lead Seattle Pacific (3:57.63) and Simon Fraser (3:59.23).
MEN’S RUGBY
Saldana, Wildcats finish Trinity Western in home openerIsaiah Saldana’s 74th-minute try did the trick for the CWU men’s rugby team in a 27-24 win over Trinity Western (Langley Township, B.C.) in its home opener Friday at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Wildcats (6-0 overall) beat the Spartans (6-12) for the second time since their 61-0 road win Jan. 28.
“It was a great effort by TWU, who put us under a lot of pressure for the entire 80 minutes,” Wildcats coach Todd Thornley said. “We were below our standard at times, which is while frustrating also encouraging as we know we have so much growth left in us.”
Noah Wright, a 5-foot, 10-inch fifth-year wing of Renton, made good of a 12th-minute try and, as the conversion failed, Central trailed 7-5.
Saldana, a 5-foot-10 senior wing of Spokane, scored his first try of the evening in the 27th minute, and 6-foot freshman fly-half Oliver Cline of Auckland, New Zealand, nailed the conversion for a 12-7 lead.
Marques Fuala’au, a 6-foot-2 fifth-year 8 man of Kent, put in a 45th-minute try and Cline’s conversion had the Wildcats ahead 19-10.
Cline nailed a 57th-minute penalty kick for a 22-17 edge before Trinity Western’s long run and conversion recaptured a 24-22 in the 61st.
Saldana’s second try of the evening became the clincher with six minutes left.
Next for the Wildcats is a home fixture with D1A national champion Army scheduled for 3 p.m. March 8.