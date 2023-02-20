CWU women

Asher Cai led all scorers with 20 points in an 85-60 win over Northwest Nazarene Saturday in Nampa, Idaho.

The Central Washington University women’s basketball team went on the road Saturday and found its stride from 3-point range in an 85-60 victory over Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho, according to a CWU news release.

Asher Cai, a 5-foot, 9-inch freshman shooting guard of Colfax, led the Wildcats (19-6 overall, 11-5 GNAC) with 20 points.


