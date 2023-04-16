...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
MONDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees
expected each morning.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday
mornings.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even though the spring has been colder
than normal, with most nights having below freezing low
temperatures, crop planting has begun, and therefore a freeze
warning is being issued in order to warn of needed crop
protection from expected freezing temperatures during the next
few nights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
CWU ROUNDUP: Wildcats rugby falls to BYU in D1A quarterfinal
Trailing No. 4 Brigham Young University 31-0 Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg, the top-seed Central Washington University men's rugby team could not rally in a 62-31 D1A quarterfinal loss, according to a news release.
"It's a tough way for us to finish the season,” Wildcats coach Todd Thornley said. “Credit to BYU, they showed up to play, and we did not. We cannot win games without owning the collision, and we got owned there. Good luck to them the rest of the way."
The Cougars (7-1 overall) improved to 10-1-1 against Central Washington (8-2) since 2015 and will see Cal (32-4) in the April 22 semifinals.
Wildcat wing Oscar Treacy, a 6-foot, 3-inch sophomore of Melbourne, Australia, broke the shutout with a 30th-minute try – his team-leading seventh of the season – to trail 31-5. He intercepted a BYU pass and took it the length of the field for another try before 6-foot freshman fly half Oliver Cline of Auckland, New Zealand, nailed the conversion for a 31-12 deficit.
Team captain Albert O’Shannessey, a 6-foot-2 fifth-year flanker of Christchurch, New Zealand, scored in the 38th minute and drew the Wildcats closer at 31-19.
Daniel McQuade, a 5-foot-11 sophomore prop of Knutsford, U.K., scored his first try of the season in the 58 as Central trailed 43-24. Conner Grande, a 6-foot-1 sophomore fullback of Saratoga Springs, Utah, got in for his third try of the season in the 66, and Cline put in the conversion to trail 50-31.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Wildcat summer camps upcoming
Central Washington University women’s soccer coach Lindsey Lee announced a pair of Women's Elite Summer Prospect camps to take place at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg, according to a news release.
Soccer ID Camp (June 3)
This 8 a.m.-to-3 p.m. camp gives players of all ages a first-hand look at CWU soccer with the coaching staff in two training sessions. Prospects and parents will have the option to tour the university and its athletic facilities. Registration is open via cwuwildcattickets.universitytickets.com.
Elite Prospect Overnight Camp (June 27-30)
This camp is a chance for girls 13-17 years of age to learn from and be coached by Lee, assistant coaches and current student-athletes. Attendees will get the full CWU experience for an understanding of what the Wildcats stand and of themselves within the game. The goal is to develop players mentally, physically, technically and tactically as they compete in one game each day before an 11-on-11 match on Friday.
Registration opens May 1, and preregistration is available. Information: assistant coach Tate Kautzky at 509-366-8518 or at TateKautzky@cwu.edu