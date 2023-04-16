Support Local Journalism


Trailing No. 4 Brigham Young University 31-0 Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg, the top-seed Central Washington University men's rugby team could not rally in a 62-31 D1A quarterfinal loss, according to a news release.

"It's a tough way for us to finish the season,” Wildcats coach Todd Thornley said. “Credit to BYU, they showed up to play, and we did not. We cannot win games without owning the collision, and we got owned there. Good luck to them the rest of the way."


