The Central Washington University softball team will return to Gary & Bobbi Frederick Field in Ellensburg for the first time in nearly a month for doubleheaders at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday with defending Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament champion and Northwest Nazarene, according to a news release.
Saturday’s contests are Gold Star Games to honor fallen military members and their families. An 11 a.m. arrival and check-in precedes the ceremony at 11:55 a.m., in which players will meet and pay tribute to Gold Star families. A 12:55 p.m. presentation of the colors, the national anthem, a moment of silence and “Taps” will follow.
“Having Northwest Nazarene coming to Ellensburg will highlight a special weekend,” Wildcats coach Joe DiPietro said. “Not only will we compete against the defending champs, but also honor Gold Star families before Saturday’s games. This will be a very emotional yet special day as we honor those families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice so that we get to do all the things we take for granted.”
During World War I, U.S. Army Captain Robert L. Queisser’s two sons served on the front line. He designed and patented the Blue Star Service Flag that quickly became the unofficial symbol of having a child in service.
In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson authorized a suggestion by the Women’s Committee of the Council of National Defense that mothers who had lost a child who served in the war may wear a traditional black mourning armband with a gold gilt star. The authorization led to the tradition of a gold star covering the blue star on the service flag to show the service member had passed.
Central Washington (17-19 overall, 5-7 GNAC) and the Nighthawks (22-14, 10-2) split this spring’s first four meetings.
Northwest Nazarene has a dual threat in senior pitcher Tori Hensley, who leads the team with a .358 batting average, 20 runs and 23 RBIs. She’s 10-5 in 17 starts through 19 appearances with a 2.18 ERA, eight complete games, a save, 31 earned runs, 25 walks, 67 strikeouts and a .241 opposing batting average in 99.1 innings.
Among CWU hitters, infielder Alyssa Benthagen is first with a .351 average, 12 runs and 25 RBIs. Ashlee Laver, a senior righthander, is 5-10 through 15 starts in 18 appearances with a 2.64 ERA, 12 complete games, four shutouts, a save, 36 earned runs, 26 walks, 44 strikeouts and a .243 opposing average through 95.1 innings.