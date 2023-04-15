Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Central Washington University softball team will return to Gary & Bobbi Frederick Field in Ellensburg for the first time in nearly a month for doubleheaders at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday with defending Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament champion and Northwest Nazarene, according to a news release.

Saturday’s contests are Gold Star Games to honor fallen military members and their families. An 11 a.m. arrival and check-in precedes the ceremony at 11:55 a.m., in which players will meet and pay tribute to Gold Star families. A 12:55 p.m. presentation of the colors, the national anthem, a moment of silence and “Taps” will follow.


Tags

Recommended for you