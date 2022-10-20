Daniel Beard wears many hats throughout his day.
He teaches American history at Morgan Middle School. He is a co-owner of Summit Pro Rodeo and loads rough stock at the Ellensburg Rodeo, which is headed into its 100th year.
He joined the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame board of directors in 2021 and wrote a nice article on bareback horse Spring Planting’s induction into the local hall of fame.
Now the grandson of long-time stock contractor Frank Beard will add an accomplished author to the list.
Daniel Beard’s first book will be released next week and he will hold his first book signing on Oct. 29 at Jerrol’s to allow Ellensburg readers to talk with the author of “The Little Pickup.”
“I’ve written articles and donated magazine articles. But I’ve never done anything like this before,” Beard said. “It’s a self-published book, so you spend time doing the previewing and formatting and you get to see it on a computer screen.
“The rest of the books will arrive next week. But I got a printed book in advance and it was actually fun to see what it looks like. I read it again and got to the end, it was like, ‘That’s pretty good.’”
“The Little Pickup” has been in the making for 14 years. It started as a bedtime story for his son John, who’s now a sophomore at Central Washington University.
His son loved the story so much that he memorized the words and turned the pages even before he learned how to read. The story was told to his boys, and eventually shared with nieces and nephews before the concept developed into creating a children’s book to share with other families.
“I started telling John a bedtime story about this little white truck, which we had at the time. I told it to him over and over, over the years,” Beard explained. “It’s about this little pickup that does ranch chores.
“It saves the horses from three wolves. Then it gets bitten by a wolf and turns into a Monster Truck.”
The book was written and illustrated 14 years ago and the story was passed along through the Beard family before Daniel decided to develop it, rework it and add some more drawings and publish it on Amazon.
“It’s meant to be an entertaining family story the whole family can enjoy,” Beard explained. “My dad and uncles would always tell stories and I am nowhere near the storyteller of the family.”
He might not see himself as the best storyteller in the family, but he is the most published and Kittitas Valley book lovers and ranch hands can drop by Jerrol’s for a chance to see and support Ellensburg’s newest children’s author.
“I have some ideas for more books down the road,” Beard said.
Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com
