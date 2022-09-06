...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...
...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND
SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610,
OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also
been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative
humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday
evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable, dry, and gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Central Washington junior midfielder Emily Darcy (12) scored 14th- and 80th-minute goals in a 2-1 win against San Francisco State Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg.
With Lindsey Lee’s first head coaching win before an adoring Tomlinson Stadium crowd in hand, Emily Darcy and the Central Washington University women’s soccer team enter their introductory match at University of Colorado Colorado Springs.
The Wildcats (1-1 overall), set to see the Mountain Lions (3-1) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, seek their first two-game win streak since they beat Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Saint Martin’s back-to-back in April 2020, and their third win in their last five outings after falling 6-1 Nov. 4, 2021, at conference champion Seattle Pacific.
“The girls made great adjustments to a tactical approach, and they won their one-on-one and 50-50 battles,” said Lee in a news release after Darcy’s 14th- and 80th-minute goals sparked a 2-1 defeat of San Francisco State (0-2) Saturday in Ellensburg. “I felt the girls decided they were going to find a way to win the game: They just made the choice and it made a big difference.”
Colorado Springs, a winner of three in a row in its return from the NCAA Division II Sweet 16, has outscored opponents 8-5 thus far with 41 shots on target to 29 allowed. Sophomore forward Sydney Lasater leads with three scores and an assist, and graduate keeper Alexis Walker has 16 saves and a shutout in her gloves.
Darcy, a 5-foot, 5-inch junior midfielder of Maple Valley, has scored both of Central’s goals in the new season as the Wildcats have allowed three.
“Emily crushed it today with two goals,” Lee said. “I think we’ve also had standout performances from Peyton Vogel in the last two games and being a rock for us. Even though those two stood out, everyone on the team bought into their role today and we couldn’t ask for more as a coaching staff.”
Central has been out-shot 26-21 in general and 15-8 on target, and has taken two corner kicks to 12 handled.
Kassandra Jaggard’s six saves lead her side’s 10 against its opponents’ six and, as the Wildcats were more aggressive against San Francisco State than in their Sept. 1 home opener against Chico State, Central took 14 shots to the Gators’ nine and six shots on goal to San Francisco State’s five.
Jaggard and Mallory Patzer split four saves against as many corner kicks, Central got the better of the Gators for the third time in a row since 2015, and Central improved to 4-4-1 in nine meetings since 2003.
Stacia Conely assisted Darcy’s first goal before San Francisco State freshman midfielder Samantha Shim answered in the 16th with sophomore midfielder Emily Fraye’s help for a tie at the break.
“The coaching staff made an effort to be much more specific with roles and responsibilities, and it felt like that carried over to the girls being much more confident and having some freedom on the field,” Lee said.