Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


With Lindsey Lee’s first head coaching win before an adoring Tomlinson Stadium crowd in hand, Emily Darcy and the Central Washington University women’s soccer team enter their introductory match at University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

The Wildcats (1-1 overall), set to see the Mountain Lions (3-1) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, seek their first two-game win streak since they beat Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Saint Martin’s back-to-back in April 2020, and their third win in their last five outings after falling 6-1 Nov. 4, 2021, at conference champion Seattle Pacific.

Tags

Recommended for you