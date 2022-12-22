brookside logo for obits copy

Gregory Allen Degross


Gregory Allen Degross, 66, died December 12, 2022 in Ellensburg, WA. Gregory was born January 16, 1956 in Gold Beach, OR. Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

