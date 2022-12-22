brookside logo for obits copy

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Sandra “Sandy” Green


Sandra “Sandy” Green, 63, died December 16, 2022 in Easton, WA. Sandy was born January 2, 1959 in Seattle, WA. Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

Tags

Recommended for you