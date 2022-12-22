...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of around
two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 10
AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
Sandra “Sandy” Green, 63, died December 16, 2022 in Easton, WA. Sandy was born January 2, 1959 in Seattle, WA. Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.