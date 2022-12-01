Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 30-Dec. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported at West Fifth Avenue and North Wenas Street.
Elevator parts reportedly were damaged in a building on North Chestnut Street.
A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.
The reporting party found a cat that was cold, wrapped it in a blanket and requested animal control come to pick it up on East Harvest Loop.
License plates were reported stolen on North Pearl Street.
A Connection card was reported stolen on East 11th Avenue.
Scratches on drywall were reported in a building on North Chestnut Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on South Thorp Highway.
A tan 1998 Toyota 4Runner reportedly slid into a ditch on East Helena Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
An assault was reported on Lincoln Avenue in South Cle Elum.
Jewelry theft was reported on Vantage Highway.
A semi with a boom reportedly was in a ditch off Masterson Road, milepost .5.
A U-Haul reportedly was stolen on North Railroad Street.
A silver vehicle reportedly slid into a guardrail on South Third Street and West California Avenue in Roslyn.
A vehicle reportedly tried to pass a plow truck and ran into the plow on West University Way and North Okanogan Street.
A shoplifter reportedly was stopped in a store on South Water Street.
The reporting party moved her Christmas items and noticed a box of crystals was missing on Morrison Canyon Road. The residence has been vacant and listed for sale for the past three months.
Four vehicles reportedly slid off the roadway on Mountain Ridge Road.
A Chevrolet Cruse was reported stolen on Westside Road.
A bicycle was reported stolen from a porch on North Yew Street.
A red Ford Ranger reportedly struck a stop sign on North First Street and East Idaho Avenue.
A man dressed in all black reportedly stumbled in the roadway on North Water Street and West Bender Road.
The reporting party said someone tried breaking into their Walnut Street apartment.
Fire
A smoke investigation was reported on Zrebiec Road and Westside Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 30-Dec. 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.
