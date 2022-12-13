Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A burglary was reported on South Water Street. A window had been broken out.
Graffiti was reported in a bathroom on North Chestnut Street.
Snow plows reportedly buried a sidewalk on West Sixth Avenue. Residents were expecting packages, including medications, and wanted to know what to do.
The reporting party found video footage of someone trying to break into a trailer on West Dolarway Road.
A black Mitsubishi reportedly was stuck in a snowbank on East 10th Avenue.
Large boot prints reportedly led into the reporting party’s yard on West 14th Avenue and the reporting party found two large bags of dog food thrown in her dog run.
A hit and run was reported on East Jackson Avenue.
Vandalism was reported on property on Robbins Road.
A gray Mazda reportedly was stolen on West Third Avenue.
A dog reportedly sits in the middle of the road on Weaver Road and Cove Road and chases people and vehicles. The reporting party advised the dog is not friendly.
A storage unit window reportedly had been opened by a screwdriver on West Seventh Avenue. It was unknown if anything had been taken.
The reporting party advised that someone drove along their newly cement-paved pad on East Elmview Road.
The reporting party advised that someone broke into their residence last Sunday on stole alcohol on Scott Drive near Cle Elum. The submitted admitted to it and also admitted to breaking into another residence.
A shoplifter reportedly was in custody on South Water Street.
A non-injury collision involving a Subaru Crosstrek and a Toyota Tacoma was reported on North Ruby Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on Oakes Avenue and Railroad Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party witnessed a subject urinating at gas pumps on Bullfrog Road. The subject claimed he was pouring “hot water” on some ice on his car.
The reporting party heard what sounded like four to five rifle shots on Lower Peoh Point Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 10-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported in this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 10-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 35-year-old White Salmon woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment and first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $200.
A 26-year-old Snoqualmie woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for second-degree malicious mischief. Bail $1,000.
A 26-year-old Bellevue woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 31-year-old Chula Vista, California man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.