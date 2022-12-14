Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Packages were reported stolen from a porch on North Walnut Street.
A vehicle reportedly backed into another vehicle on South Water Street.
Graffiti was reported outside an exit door on East 11th Avenue.
The windows of a vehicle reportedly were smashed out and the reporting party found the bat on East Manitoba Avenue.
Cutlery was reported stolen on South Chestnut Street.
A collision involving a blue SUV and a red Chevrolet was reported on North Water Street and West 15th Avenue.
There was a report of an ongoing issue of a big white dog in the middle of the road on Cove Road and Weaver Road.
A vehicle reportedly was damaged on North Brook Lane. The driver’s side mirror and radiator were damaged.
A hit and run was reported on Vantage Highway and No. 6 Road.
A truck reportedly took off without paying for gasoline on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A Rottweiler reportedly was in and out of traffic on Vantage Highway and Beacon Ridge.
A vehicle struck a transformer box at a truck stop on state Route 97 and then left the scene.
A man reportedly left without a store paying for a basket full of items on South Main Street. The reporting party has the subject on video.
A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported at a truck stop on South Canyon Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A semi-trailer reportedly was on fire on Interstate 82, milepost 3.
The reporting party advised there were flames in the middle of the road. It looked like a piece of plastic with liquid inside.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 13-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 26-year-old Union Gap man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for a no contact/protection order violation. Bail $500.
An Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence. No bail.
A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for trafficking stolen property, second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree malicious mischief, two counts of third-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree theft and making/having burglary tools. No bail.
A 56-year-old Burien man was arrested for a protection order violation. Bail $2,100.
A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 45-year-old Renton man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/hit and run. Bail $5,000.