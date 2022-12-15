Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility as low as a quarter mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley and the Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog may lift into a low stratus layer and then it will mainly cause impacts on the ridge tops and where the stratus layer meets the terrain along mountain range slopes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A non-injury collision involving a silver Kia and a silver Honda was reported on Thrall Road and Cleman Road.
A man reportedly was walking in the road on West University Way and North Water Street.
An elderly woman reportedly drove her silver Buick into the side of a building on North Pine Street.
A man reportedly was walking with a rifle-type gun over his shoulder on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
A large, fluffy German shepherd reportedly was wandering in a store on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A Mastiff puppy reportedly was walking in the roadway on Cove Road.
Juveniles reportedly were hiding behind a vehicle and throwing snowballs at passing vehicles on East Capitol Avenue and South Maple Street.
A thick layer of ice was reported at the intersection of West University Way and Reecer Creek Road.
A blue vehicle reportedly struck an electrical box on West University Way. The electrical box was sparking.
A theft was reported on East Manitoba Avenue.
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Flames reportedly were coming from under a semi on Interstate 90, milepost 93.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
An 18-year-old Wapato man was arrested by State Patrol trooper for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 31-year-old Grandview woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree identity theft. Bail $10,000.
