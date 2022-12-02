Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&
Someone reportedly climbed through a window of a residence on Roan Drive and stole some tools.
There was a report of scratches on the east stairwell and side pieces being kicked out on North Chestnut Street.
Electrical wiring reportedly was stolen from a storage closet on North Pine Street.
Christmas decorations were reported stolen from a building on East Manitoba Avenue.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on West Washington Avenue.
Mail was reported stolen on West 10th Avenue.
A non-injury collision was reported on West Bender Road and Reecer Creek Road.
Windows reportedly were broken out in a laundry room on East 14th Avenue.
A stop sign was reported down on White Road and Airport Road in Cle Elum.
A gray Subaru reportedly did not stop for a pedestrian in the roadway on East Second Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
A man reportedly told the reporting party that he was going to kill the reporting party’s dog for killing his animals on Umptanum Road. The man brandished a weapon and then tucked it into his waistband.
A maroon 2001 Dodge 1500 reportedly was in a ditch on McDonald Road near Cle Elum.
Males reportedly were throwing snowballs at vehicles as they drove by on East First Street.
A possible break-in was reported at a residence on Teanaway Road.
A subject reportedly stole $50 worth of liquor from a store on North Ruby Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 48-year-old Vancouver man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/introducing contraband and failure to comply/first-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $53,000.
A 63-year-old Eatonville woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
