An assault was reported in a dining room on East Mountain View Avenue.
A subject reportedly was playing the accordion loudly near an entrance on East Mountain View Avenue. He was asked to leave but refused.
A gray Toyota Tacoma driven by an elderly man reportedly slid off the roadway on Mohar Road and Upper Peoh Point Road.
A non-injury collision involving a city of Ellensburg vehicle and a Cadillac was reported on North Railroad Street.
An SUV was reported in a ditch on Thorp Prairie Road.
A collision was reported on Fairview Road and Lyons Road.
A green Dodge pickup reportedly struck the reporting party’s vehicle on East Manitoba Avenue and South Chestnut Street and then left the scene.
A non-injury collision involving a white Dodge pickup and a green Subaru Outback was reported on No. 6 Road and Kittitas Highway.
A hit and run was reported on North Main Street.
A subject pointed a laser at the reporting party’s daughter and grandson who were sledding in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum. The subject told the reporting party the laser was a gun.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on state Route 97.
A small red pickup was reported in a field on Thrall Road and Moe Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party said there were sparks and flames from an electrical outlet on North Regal Place.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 38-year-old Richland man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of failure to appear/fourth-degree assault. Bail $30,000.
A 44-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $300.
A 47-year-old Roslyn man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for two counts of first-degree theft. No bail.
