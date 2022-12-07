Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A man with a knife reportedly was in the seating area of a store on North Ruby Street yelling.
Possible mail theft was reported on Blazing Sky Lane.
A generator reportedly was rented but not returned to a business on state Route 970.
A burglary was reported on North Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum. Entry was gained through a back window.
A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch on Reecer Creek Road, between Upper and Lower Green Canyon roads
A hit and run was reported on South Main Street and West Manitoba Avenue.
A non-injury collision was reported on Strande Road and Susan Road.
Power lines reportedly were down across the roadway on Westside Road.
A red 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee reportedly slid into a ditch on Forest Service Road 4517-117.
A pilot reported being struck with a green laser two miles south of Bowers Field.
A Dodge Durango was reported in a ditch on Lower Peoh Point Road.
The reporting party was sitting inside a residence on North Pine Street when someone reportedly stole his 1996 black Jeep Cherokee. A spare key was hidden under the vehicle. It was unlocked and had a full tank of gas.
A collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 126. The reporting party advised he was trapped in his vehicle and could only hear honking.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A fire was reportedly underneath the bleachers at the Ellensburg High School football field.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 3-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 43-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault. Bail $10,000.
A 25-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant. Bail $15,000.
A 49-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $2,100.
A 52-year-old Spokane man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant. Bail $1,000.
A 38-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $2,200.
A 26-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for reckless driving and two counts of fourth-degree assault. Bail $10,000.