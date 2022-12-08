Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An assault was reported on North Ruby Street.
A Toyota Tundra reportedly hit a deer on state Route 10, milepost 90.
A hit and run was reported on North Brook Lane.
A stop sign reportedly was damaged on South Clark Street in Kittitas.
A blue Polaris 1000XP High Lifter edition was reported stolen on North Thorp Highway.
Eggs reportedly were thrown against a wall and a soap dispenser was torn off the wall in a residence hall on North Chestnut Street. Decorations in the hall were destroyed and there were food crumbs all over the floor.
A non-injury collision involving a Toyota Camry and a GMC pickup was reported on North Anderson Street.
A hit and run was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
A man with a bow reportedly was swearing at employees and kicked over an apple juice at a store on North Ruby Street.
A dog reportedly was hit on North Brick Road.
A dead elk was reported in the middle of the roadway on Vantage Highway.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Dec. 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A fire was reported in a pellet stove on West Utah Avenue in Roslyn.
A possible chimney fire was reported at a residence on Red Bridge Road and state Route 970.
A subject reportedly set a fire in front of a store, next to a vehicle on West Washington Avenue.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Dec. 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 39-year-old Sunnyside man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for two counts of second-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $1,000.
A 54-year-old Manitowoc, Wisconsin man was arrested for first-degree arson and first-degree malicious mischief. No bail.
